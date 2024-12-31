Forex Today: Major pairs trade in familiar ranges on last day of 2024

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 31:

The action in financial markets remain subdued as the year comes to an end. The economic calendar will not feature any data releases on Tuesday and trading conditions are likely to start normalizing when investors return from the New Year break on Thursday.

US Dollar PRICE This month The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this month. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.45% 1.12% 3.24% 2.43% 4.67% 4.76% 2.38% EUR -1.45% -0.33% 1.72% 0.96% 3.17% 3.26% 0.91% GBP -1.12% 0.33% 2.04% 1.30% 3.51% 3.60% 1.24% JPY -3.24% -1.72% -2.04% -0.79% 1.39% 1.46% -0.85% CAD -2.43% -0.96% -1.30% 0.79% 2.18% 2.27% -0.05% AUD -4.67% -3.17% -3.51% -1.39% -2.18% 0.08% -2.20% NZD -4.76% -3.26% -3.60% -1.46% -2.27% -0.08% -2.28% CHF -2.38% -0.91% -1.24% 0.85% 0.05% 2.20% 2.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The data from the US showed on Monday that Pending Home Sales increased by 2.2% on a monthly basis in November. This reading followed the 1.8% increase recorded in October and came in better than the market expectation of 0.7%. During the Asian trading hours, NBS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index in China came in at 50.1 in December. In the same period, NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.2 from 50 in November.

The US Dollar (USD) Index continues to fluctuate near 108.00 after closing flat on Monday. The index, however, remains on track to end the third consecutive month in positive territory. Bond markets in the US will close early on New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower following the sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes on Monday.

After rising to its highest level in over 10 days above 1.0450, EUR/USD lost its traction and closed in the red on Monday. The pair holds steady at around 1.0400 in the European morning on Tuesday.

GBP/USD tested 1.2600 in the early American session on Monday but failed to gather bullish momentum. The pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.2550 early Tuesday.

Gold declined below $2,600 and touched its lowest level since December 20 on Monday. XAU/USD holds its ground to begin the European session and trades near $2,610.

USD/JPY turned south and lost more than 0.5% on Monday, erasing a large portion of the previous week's gains in the process. The pair continues to stretch lower and was last seen trading below 156.50.