Forex Today: Major currency pairs stay calm to start week, partial market holiday in US

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 14:

Major currency pairs trade near the previous week's closing levels to start the new week. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market will be open in normal hours on Monday but bond markets will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. During the American trading hours, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari and Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will be delivering speeches.

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its major rivals last week, with the USD Index posting gains for the second consecutive week. In the European morning on Monday, the index holds steady at around 103.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day, reflecting a cautious stance. A spokesperson at the US Department of State said on Monday that they are “seriously concerned by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) military drills in the Taiwan strait and around Taiwan.” In the meantime, CNN reported on Sunday that at least four Israeli soldiers were killed and more than 60 people were injured by a Hezbollah drone attack in north-central Israel.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.41% 0.38% 0.33% 1.52% 0.86% 1.03% -0.01% EUR -0.41% 0.03% -0.07% 1.15% 0.42% 0.61% -0.45% GBP -0.38% -0.03% -0.14% 1.12% 0.39% 0.62% -0.36% JPY -0.33% 0.07% 0.14% 1.19% 0.51% 0.65% -0.30% CAD -1.52% -1.15% -1.12% -1.19% -0.63% -0.49% -1.52% AUD -0.86% -0.42% -0.39% -0.51% 0.63% 0.24% -0.82% NZD -1.03% -0.61% -0.62% -0.65% 0.49% -0.24% -1.00% CHF 0.01% 0.45% 0.36% 0.30% 1.52% 0.82% 1.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD closed the last trading day of the previous week unchanged but ended the week in the red. The pair fluctuates in a tight range near 1.0930 to begin the European session on Monday.

GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase below 1.3100 after posting small losses last week. The UK's Office for National Statistics will release employment data on Tuesday and publish Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday.

USD/JPY moves up and down in a narrow band above 149.00 on Monday. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Sunday that he would not intervene in monetary policy affairs, as the Japanese central bank is mandated to achieve price stability.

After declining with the immediate reaction to the upbeat Canadian labor market data, USD/CAD regained its traction and closed the eighth consecutive trading day in positive territory on Friday. The pair holds its ground early Monday and edges higher toward 1.3800. Canadian markets will remain closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day on Monday. On Tuesday, the Canadian economic calendar will feature September inflation data.

Gold managed to build on Thursday's gains and rose nearly 1% on Friday. At the time of press, XAU/USD was moving sideways at around $2,660.