Forex Today: Major currency pairs stabilize on last trading day of 2023

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 29:

Markets remain relatively calm on the last trading day of the year as trading conditions continue to thin out ahead of the long weekend. The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases and the trading action could stay subdued heading into the New Year's holiday.

After touching a fresh multi-month low of 100.60 early Thursday, the US Dollar (USD) Index staged a rebound in the American session and closed the day in positive territory above 101.00. In the absence of fundamental drivers, the recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields helped the USD find demand. Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that there were 218,000 Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending December 22 and Pending Home Sales were unchanged on a monthly basis in November.

The USD remains on track to post losses against most major currencies for the year. The only currency that the USD outperformed in 2023 was the Japanese Yen.