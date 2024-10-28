Forex Today: Japanese Yen under pressure to start week, eyes on US T-note auctions

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 28:

The Japanese Yen struggles to find demand to start the week as markets assess the outcome of the Japanese general election. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Business Index for October will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. Later in the American session, the US Treasury will hold 2-year and 5-year note auctions.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.03% 0.11% -0.02% 0.17% 0.27% 0.08% EUR -0.01% 0.13% 0.02% -0.01% 0.26% 0.25% 0.08% GBP -0.03% -0.13% 0.72% -0.04% 0.16% 0.21% 0.19% JPY -0.11% -0.02% -0.72% -0.06% -0.58% -0.58% -0.52% CAD 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% 0.06% 0.14% 0.21% 0.10% AUD -0.17% -0.26% -0.16% 0.58% -0.14% -0.01% -0.17% NZD -0.27% -0.25% -0.21% 0.58% -0.21% 0.01% -0.21% CHF -0.08% -0.08% -0.19% 0.52% -0.10% 0.17% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, which has been in power since 1955, has lost its majority for the first time in 15 years at Sunday's national election, prompting concerns about the world's fourth-largest economy and the uncertainty over the make-up of the next government. According to NHK, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito won just 215 of the lower house's 465 seats, falling short of the 233 required for a majority. The main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) won 148 seats, a significant increase from 98.

USD/JPY started the week with a bullish gap following this development and touched its highest level in nearly three months near 154.00. At the time of press, the pair was trading slightly below 153.50, rising about 0.7% on the day. Highlighting the selling pressure surrounding the Japanese Yen, the EUR/JPY cross was last seen gaining more than 0.6% at 165.50 and GBP/JPY was up 0.7% at 198.70.

Following Thursday's correction, the US Dollar (USD) Index regained its traction and closed in positive territory on Friday, gaining more than 0.8% for the week. Early Monday, the index edges higher toward 104.50. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade in positive territory, reflecting an improving risk mood.

EUR/USD extended its downtrend on Friday and registered losses for the fourth consecutive week. The pair trades in a tight range near 1.0800 in the European morning on Monday.

GBP/USD lost its recovery momentum on Friday and ended the day marginally lower. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.2950 to begin the European session.

Gold gathered bullish momentum and posted daily gains after falling below $2,720 in the European session on Friday. XAU/USD struggles to gather directional momentum and moves sideways below $2,750 early Monday.