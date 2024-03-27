Forex Today: Japanese Yen trades at multi-decade lows, markets look for next catalyst

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 27:

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continued to weaken against the US Dollar (USD), with USD/JPY reaching its highest level since 1990 near 152.00 early Wednesday. Investors will keep a close eye in the pair's action amid growing risk of a central bank intervention. The European Commission will release consumer and business sentiment data for March. The US economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak later in the American session.

Japanese Yen price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.21% -0.17% -0.13% -0.22% 0.23% -0.22% 0.69% EUR 0.24% 0.04% 0.11% 0.03% 0.45% 0.05% 0.93% GBP 0.17% -0.04% 0.04% -0.03% 0.40% 0.00% 0.86% CAD 0.12% -0.10% -0.05% -0.08% 0.30% -0.06% 0.81% AUD 0.23% 0.01% 0.06% 0.10% 0.44% 0.01% 0.92% JPY -0.23% -0.44% -0.29% -0.33% -0.43% -0.43% 0.54% NZD 0.16% 0.00% 0.06% 0.09% 0.01% 0.43% 0.91% CHF -0.67% -0.92% -0.88% -0.84% -0.88% -0.48% -0.88% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Several Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Japanese government officials crossed the wires during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, looking to limit the JPY weakness with verbal interventions. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated that they won't rule out any steps, including decisive ones, to respond to disorderly moves in the foreign exchange market. After coming within a few pips of 152.00, USD/JPY edged slightly lower but stabilized above 151.50. Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Naoki Tamura said that they may hike rates again if upside risks to trend inflation, price outlook heighten, or the likelihood of stably hitting price goal rises further.

The USD Index staged a rebound in the American session on Tuesday and registered marginal daily gains. The index holds steady above 104.00 early Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to fluctuate in a tight channel above 4.2% and US stock index futures trade in positive territory in the European morning.

EUR/USD lost its traction and retreated below 1.0850 in the American session on Tuesday to end the day virtually unchanged. The pair moves up and down in a narrow band above 1.0800 in the early European session.

GBP/USD failed to preserve its recovery momentum and Tuesday and closed in the red. The pair stays on the back foot early Wednesday and edges lower toward 1.2600. The Bank of England will release the Financial Policy Committee statement later in the session.

Gold reversed its direction after testing $2,200 on Tuesday and retreated below $2,180. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase early Wednesday.

(This story was corrected on March 27 at 07:30 GMT to say that the USD Index holds steady above 104.00, not 140.00.)