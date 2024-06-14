Forex Today: Japanese Yen slides as BoJ maintains policy settings

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 14:
The Japanese Yen (JPY)stays under selling pressure on Friday as markets assess the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy announcements. The US economic calendar will feature Export Price Index and Import Price Index data for May. Later in the session, the University of Michigan will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for June.
The BoJ held its policy rate unchanged at 0% for the second straight meeting in June, as widely anticipated. The BoJ did not make any changes to its massive JPY6 trillion ($38.14 billion) monthly Japanese government bonds (JGB) buying programme either. The bank, however, announced that they will hold a meeting with bond market participants and decide on a specific bond buying reduction plan for the next 1-2 years at the next policy meeting in July. In the post-meeting press conference, Governor Kazuo Ueda explained that it is important to reduce JGB purchases in a foreseeable manner, while ensuring flexibility to be mindful of stability in the bond market.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.18%
|0.28%
|0.68%
|0.05%
|0.29%
|0.51%
|0.06%
|EUR
|-0.18%
|0.10%
|0.58%
|-0.15%
|0.09%
|0.31%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.28%
|-0.10%
|0.46%
|-0.23%
|0.02%
|0.21%
|-0.21%
|JPY
|-0.68%
|-0.58%
|-0.46%
|-0.65%
|-0.41%
|-0.22%
|-0.62%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.15%
|0.23%
|0.65%
|0.25%
|0.44%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.29%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.41%
|-0.25%
|0.21%
|-0.24%
|NZD
|-0.51%
|-0.31%
|-0.21%
|0.22%
|-0.44%
|-0.21%
|-0.42%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|0.12%
|0.21%
|0.62%
|-0.01%
|0.24%
|0.42%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
USD/JPY gathered bullish momentum following the BoJ event and was last seen rising 0.6% on the day at around 158.00. Reflecting the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the JPY, EUR/JPY was up 0.4% at 169.30.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) continues to gather strength against its rivals following the sharp decline seen after soft inflation data on Wednesday. The risk-averse market atmosphere, the sharp decline seen in the JPY and the lack of demand for European currencies amid political jitters, seem to be helping the USD capture capital outflows. At the time of press, the USD Index was trading at its highest level since early March, rising 0.25% on the day near 105.50.
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure in the European session and declines toward 1.0700.
After snapping a three-day winning streak on Thursday, GBP/USD continues to push lower early Friday and was last seen trading below 1.2750.
Despite the broad-based USD strength, XAU/USD clings to small daily gains at around $2,310. Gold seems to be benefiting from risk aversion ahead of the weekend.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 on stronger USD, EU political angst
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.0700 in the European session on Friday. Unabated US Dollar demand and looming EU political uncertainty exert downside pressure on the pair. US sentiment data is awaited.
USD/JPY reverses gains to near 157.50 amid risk aversion
USD/JPY is reversing gains to trade near 157.50 in the European trading hours on Friday. Broad risk aversion helps the Japanese Yen recover some ground after falling hard on the Bank of Japan's decision to hold the policy settings unchanged.
Gold trades in familiar territory amid mixed signals from US economy
Gold continues to trade in a range established in spring as traders respond to mixed macroeconomic signals. Whilst the data points to a fall in inflation, Fed officials are more cautious.
Monero price poised for a downward correction
Monero price has encountered resistance at a critical level. The technical outlook suggests a potential short-term correction as momentum indicators signal a bearish divergence.
Inflation is dead! Or is it?
Strike up the band and wave the victory banners! Inflation is dead! Or is it? The May CPI report was cause for optimism. But price inflation is like that stubborn weed in the driveway.