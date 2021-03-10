Forex Today: Greenback stages comeback ahead of critical bond auction, inflation figures

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 10:
The dollar is gaining ground as US bond yields rise early on Wednesday after falling on Tuesday. Tension is mounting ahead of US inflation figures and a critical Treasury auction. Bitcoin holds onto gains, oil consolidates lower and the BOC is eyed.
Yields: Returns on the benchmark ten-year yields remain the critical driver for markets. Their fall on Tuesday fueled a rally in Wall Street and pushed the dollar down, while they are edging up on Wednesday, causing the reverse to happen. All eyes are now on an auction of ten-year bonds due in the American session.
US 10-Year Treasury Auction: Interest rates return to center stage
Ahead of that offering, US Consumer Price Index figures for February are set to show a minor increase in price pressures. Federal Reserve officials dismissed any inflation as a result of base effects and transitory. A sharp rise would force a rate hike and boost the dollar.
US CPI February Preview: A perfect storm in the making?
Stimulus: One of the critical upside drivers or inflation expectations and yields comes from President Joe Biden's $1.9 coronavirus relief package. The Senate's modified version of the bill is set for a vote in the House, en route to signing it into law. Stimulus checks and aid to states are due out immediately afterward.
The Bank of Canada is set to leave interest rates unchanged and may also comment on the increase in returns on Canadian debt amid better growth prospects. WTI Oil is trading around $63, off the highs seen earlier in the week and allowing USD/CAD to bounce above 1.2670.
Bank of Canada Preview: Three reasons why the BOC may unleash C$ strength
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.19 amid fresh dollar strength and EU regulators are set to approve Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
Gold is changing hands above $1,710, holding onto its recovery despite the fresh rise in US Treasury yields.
Bitcoin is trading around $54,000, below the highs near $56,000 but still boasting a market capitalization of around $1 trillion. Ethereum is above $1,800 and XRP below $0.47.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano has recently come out of a technical pattern resistance, and bulls are fighting to sustain the breakout. Over the last couple of weeks, ADA has comparatively been in consolidation. The breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern points ADA toward a new record high at $1.56.
US Dollar Index resumes the upside above 92.00, looks to CPI
DXY regains traction above 92.00 following Tuesday’s pullback. US yields rebound from recent lows and target 1.60%. Inflation figures tracked by the CPI will be the salient event.