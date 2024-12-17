Forex Today: Greenback churns as Fed rate call looms

Investor sentiment is grinding out worry lines in the charts, pushing major currency pairs into near-term midranges as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) last rate call of 2024 approaches for a landing on Wednesday, with a smattering of other key central banks slated to make appearances this week as well.
Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, December 18:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) chewed a circle into the chart paper on Tuesday with bids hanging out near the 107.00 handle. US Retail Sales figures lurched higher to 0.7% MoM, stoking some mild concern among investors that maybe the Fed doesn’t need to pursue an aggressive rate-cutting strategy after all, especially when counting a recent uptick in inflation metrics. Despite this, markets are still broadly pricing in a third straight rate cut from the Fed on Wednesday, with 95% odds favoring a 25 bps rate trim according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.
EUR/USD shuddered and slipped back below the 1.0500 handle on Tuesday, stepping back from a four-day high of 1.0534 and shedding one-fifth of one percent against the Greenback. EU-centric economic data remains limited this week, leaving Fiber traders at the mercy of broad-market flows from the US Dollar. European PMI figures for December largely exceeded expectations earlier this week. However, Services PMI surveys remain stuck in contraction territory, leaving optimistic Euro bidders flummoxed by concerns over a deepening economic slowdown across Europe.
GBP/USD caught some lift to climb back above the 1.2700 handle, further paring away recent losses and extending Cable into a two-day bullish recovery. The pair has been battling a messy back-and-forth around the 1.2600 region since declining into the neighborhood in November, but now Pound Sterling traders are looking for a leg up ahead of a batch of key events from the UK side. UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures are due early in the Wednesday London market session, and will be followed by the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest rate call, slated for Thursday and widely expected to announce a hold on rate cuts to wrap up the year.
USD/JPY pulled back on Tuesday, pulling away from the week’s early high of 154.50 and slipping back below 153.50, snapping a six-session winning streak for the Greenback in the process. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has its own rate call scheduled for sometime early Thursday. The BoJ is broadly expected to keep rates on hold yet again in December, and investors are looking to understand exactly what conditions would convince the hyper dovish Japanese central bank to raise interest rates again.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Dec 18, 2024 19:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.75%
Source: Federal Reserve
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher after discouraging US Retail Sales
EUR/USD keeps trading around the 1.0500 mark in the American session on Tuesday. A negative shift in risk sentiment revived the haven demand for the US Dollar earlier in the day, while tepid US Retail Sales figures put near-term pressure on the Greenback.
GBP/USD trims intraday gains and trades sub-1.2700
GBP/USD gave up early gains and trades pretty flat on the day. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.3% in the three months to October, while the annual wage inflation climbed to 5.2%. Poor US Retail Sales limit US Dollar demand.
Gold under pressure around $2,640
Following Monday's shallow recovery attempt, Gold remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below $2,650 on Tuesday. Growing expectations for a less dovish Fed outlook and elevated US bond yields weigh on XAU/USD ahead of the last FOMC meeting of the year.
BTC extends upside above $107K as Microstratergy and Riot expand Bitcoin holdings
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades in green, trading above $107,000 on Tuesday after reaching a record level of $107,793 the previous day. The recent rally in BTC is supported by corporations like MicroStragerty and Riot Platforms, which added more BTC to their holdings.
Will the Fed cut interest rates again and why is the dot plot important Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the third consecutive meeting. Every time the Fed decides on rates, it is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States. Moreover, the Fed’s last meeting of the year will also be important because it will provide the outlook for what it expects to do in 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.