Forex Today: Gold renews record-high above $2,700 to start new week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 21:

After rising nearly 2.5% in the previous week, Gold (XAU/USD) stretched higher during the Asian trading hours on Monday and touched a new record-high above $2,730 before retreating slightly. The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact macroeconomic data releases on Monday. In the American session, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.79% 0.29% 0.34% 0.36% 0.96% 0.85% 1.01% EUR -0.79% -0.56% -0.54% -0.34% 0.20% -0.03% 0.13% GBP -0.29% 0.56% 0.02% 0.09% 0.79% 0.55% 0.67% JPY -0.34% 0.54% -0.02% 0.00% 0.63% 0.55% 0.65% CAD -0.36% 0.34% -0.09% -0.01% 0.54% 0.51% 0.48% AUD -0.96% -0.20% -0.79% -0.63% -0.54% -0.10% 0.02% NZD -0.85% 0.03% -0.55% -0.55% -0.51% 0.10% 0.10% CHF -1.01% -0.13% -0.67% -0.65% -0.48% -0.02% -0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Growing prospects for a globally low interest rate environment and heightened geopolitical tensions fuelled Gold's rally in the previous week. Additionally, easing concerns over an economic downturn in China helped XAU/USD to gather further strength. The People's Bank of China (PBoC) announced on Monday that it cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 25 basis points (bps) from 3.35% to 3.10%. Markets were forecasting the PBoC to lower that rate by 10 bps to 3.15%. Additionally, the Chinese central bank cut the five-year LPR from 3.85% to 3.60%.

The US Dollar (USD) Index staged a correction heading into the weekend and lost 0.3% on Friday, snapping an eight-day winning streak. The index stays in a consolidation phase at around 103.50 in the European morning on Monday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day.

EUR/USD recovered modestly on Friday but registered third consecutive weekly losses. The pair struggles to hold its ground early Monday and trades marginally lower on the day near 1.0850.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Hauser said on Monday that they remain data-dependent, adding that the monetary policy is ready to respond in either direction. AUD/USD stays under modest bearish pressure early Monday and trades in negative territory below 0.6700.

After losing nearly 0.5% on Friday, USD/JPY started the week on the back foot and declined toward 149.00. With the USD holding its ground against its peers, however, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day above 149.50.

GBP/USD closed in positive territory on Thursday and Friday, erasing a large portion of its weekly losses. The pair holds steady above 1.3000 in the European morning on Monday.