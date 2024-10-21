Forex Today: Gold renews record-high above $2,700 to start new week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 21:
After rising nearly 2.5% in the previous week, Gold (XAU/USD) stretched higher during the Asian trading hours on Monday and touched a new record-high above $2,730 before retreating slightly. The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact macroeconomic data releases on Monday. In the American session, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.
US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.79%
|0.29%
|0.34%
|0.36%
|0.96%
|0.85%
|1.01%
|EUR
|-0.79%
|-0.56%
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|0.20%
|-0.03%
|0.13%
|GBP
|-0.29%
|0.56%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.79%
|0.55%
|0.67%
|JPY
|-0.34%
|0.54%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.63%
|0.55%
|0.65%
|CAD
|-0.36%
|0.34%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.54%
|0.51%
|0.48%
|AUD
|-0.96%
|-0.20%
|-0.79%
|-0.63%
|-0.54%
|-0.10%
|0.02%
|NZD
|-0.85%
|0.03%
|-0.55%
|-0.55%
|-0.51%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|CHF
|-1.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.67%
|-0.65%
|-0.48%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Growing prospects for a globally low interest rate environment and heightened geopolitical tensions fuelled Gold's rally in the previous week. Additionally, easing concerns over an economic downturn in China helped XAU/USD to gather further strength. The People's Bank of China (PBoC) announced on Monday that it cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 25 basis points (bps) from 3.35% to 3.10%. Markets were forecasting the PBoC to lower that rate by 10 bps to 3.15%. Additionally, the Chinese central bank cut the five-year LPR from 3.85% to 3.60%.
The US Dollar (USD) Index staged a correction heading into the weekend and lost 0.3% on Friday, snapping an eight-day winning streak. The index stays in a consolidation phase at around 103.50 in the European morning on Monday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day.
EUR/USD recovered modestly on Friday but registered third consecutive weekly losses. The pair struggles to hold its ground early Monday and trades marginally lower on the day near 1.0850.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Hauser said on Monday that they remain data-dependent, adding that the monetary policy is ready to respond in either direction. AUD/USD stays under modest bearish pressure early Monday and trades in negative territory below 0.6700.
After losing nearly 0.5% on Friday, USD/JPY started the week on the back foot and declined toward 149.00. With the USD holding its ground against its peers, however, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day above 149.50.
GBP/USD closed in positive territory on Thursday and Friday, erasing a large portion of its weekly losses. The pair holds steady above 1.3000 in the European morning on Monday.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0850 as USD finds fresh buyers
EUR/USD inches lower to near 1.0850 in the European session on Monday. A renewed US Dollar uptick amid a slightly negative shift in risk sentiment and Trump trade optimism weigh on the pair. All eyes remain on the Fedspeak, in the absence of top-tier data releases.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3050 on resurgent US Dollar demand
GBP/USD falls back below 1.3050 in European trading on Monday, undermined by a modest USD strength. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further depreciating mov, as markets remain risk-averse ahead of the upcoming Fedspeak.
Gold price sticks to gains near all-time peak, renewed USD buying caps gains
Gold price scales higher for the fifth straight day – also marking the seventh day of a positive move in the previous eight – and touches a fresh record high, around the $2,732-2,733 region on the first day of a new week.
Could BTC reach its all-time high of $73,777?
Bitcoin is approaching the resistance level of around $70,000. A firm close above this mark could trigger a rally to retest its all-time high. Ethereum is nearing its descending trendline, with a break and close above signaling a potential rally.
If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying, so the story goes in China
Asian stocks saw a solid lift today, riding the coattails of Wall Street’s rally, but a welcome spark came from China’s big banks slashing their benchmark lending rates. This move injected a fresh wave of optimism into markets, fueling the hope that China’s recent stimulus efforts might finally be gaining economic traction.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.