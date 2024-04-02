Forex Today: Eyes on German inflation data and Fedspeak as trading conditions normalize

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 2:

Trading conditions are starting to normalizing on Tuesday with investors returning from the long Easter holiday. Germany's Destatis will release preliminary Consumer Price Index data for March and the US economic docket will feature Factory Orders and JOLTS Job Openings data for February. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches during the American trading hours as well.

Following a quiet European session on Monday, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals in the second half of the day, supported by rising US Treasury bond yields and the ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which came in better than expected. The USD Index rose 0.4% on the day and reached its highest level since November before going into a consolidation phase above 105.00 early Tuesday. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.3% after rising 2.5% on Monday.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.61% 0.73% 0.40% 0.67% 0.22% 0.67% 0.62% EUR -0.62% 0.12% -0.21% 0.05% -0.40% 0.05% 0.01% GBP -0.74% -0.12% -0.33% -0.06% -0.53% -0.06% -0.12% CAD -0.42% 0.21% 0.32% 0.25% -0.20% 0.24% 0.20% AUD -0.66% -0.04% 0.08% -0.26% -0.44% 0.01% -0.04% JPY -0.23% 0.41% 0.51% 0.19% 0.48% 0.46% 0.40% NZD -0.67% -0.05% 0.07% -0.25% 0.01% -0.46% -0.05% CHF -0.63% -0.01% 0.11% -0.22% 0.05% -0.41% 0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD broke below 1.0800 and lost nearly 0.5% on a daily basis on Monday. The pair stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0750 in the European morning.

GBP/USD turned south in the American session on Monday and slumped to the 1.2550 area. The pair holds steady near that level on Tuesday.

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) March meeting showed that board members did not consider the option for an interest rate rise. AUD/USD showed no reaction to this publication and was last seen consolidating Monday's losses slightly below 0.6500.

After moving sideways in a very tight channel for several days, USD/JPY closed in positive territory and came within a touching distance of multi-decade highs on Monday. The pair stays relatively quiet at around 151.70 early Tuesday. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated that they will not rule out any steps to respond to disorderly moves and that they will monitor foreign exchange moves with a high sense of urgency.

Gold reached a new all-time high above $2,260 early Monday but erased a portion of its daily gains on broad-based USD strength in the American session. XAU/USD seems to have stabilized at around $2,250 on Tuesday.