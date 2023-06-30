Forex Today: EU and US inflation data to keep volatility high as Q2 comes to an end

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 30:
June inflation data from the Eurozone and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, readings from the US will be watched closely by market participants ahead of the weekend. Since this Friday will be the last trading day of June and the second quarter, position adjustments later in the day could ramp up volatility and trigger wild fluctuations.
Eurozone Inflation Release: Mixed expectations should keep the Euro supported.
During the Asian trading hours, NBS Manufacturing PMI in China improved slightly to 49 in June from 48.8 in May. The Non-Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 53.2 from 54.5 in the same period but came in much higher than the market expectation of 50.8. Risk mood appears to be holding neutral in the European morning with US stock index futures trading virtually unchanged on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains slightly below 103.50 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 3.8% following Thursday's upsurge.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter higher to 2% from 1.3% in the previous estimate. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined sharply to 239,000 from 265,000. These upbeat data releases provided a boost to the US Dollar (USD) in the American session on Thursday.
On Thursday, Germany's Destatis reported that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed to 6.4% in June from 6.1% in May. Although the Euro gathered strength against its rivals with the initial reaction to hot German inflation data, EUR/USD failed to keep its footing. Pressured by the broad USD strength, EUR/USD closed deep in negative territory and was last seen trading a few pips above 1.0850.
GBP/USD dropped below 1.2600 for the first time in two weeks on Thursday before staging a technical correction. Early Friday, the pair trades within a touching distance of 1.2600. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported earlier that the GDP grew at an annual rate of 0.2% in the first quarter, matching the previous estimate and the market expectation.
USD/JPY extended its rally to a fresh multi-month high above 145.00. The data from Japan revealed early Friday that the Tokyo Consumer Price Index rose 3.1% on a yearly basis in June, much lower than the market expectation of 3.8%. On a negative note, Industrial Production contracted 1.6% MoM in May.
Gold price fell sharply in the American session on Thursday and touched its lowest level since March at $1,893. Although XAU/USD managed to quickly erase those losses and stabilize above $1,900, it is finding it difficult to gain traction early Friday.
Bitcoin continues to fluctuate in its week-old range above $30,000. Following Wednesday's sharp decline, Ethereum registered small daily gains on Thursday. ETH/USD holds its ground and extends its recovery toward $1,900 early Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000
The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary
This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.