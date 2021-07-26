What you need to know on Tuesday, July 27:
The greenback lost some ground on Monday but held within familiar levels against major rivals. It got to recover ahead of Wall Street’s close, as the US indexes reverted early losses and settled at fresh all-time highs.
The EUR/USD pair topped 1.1816, ending the day around the 1.1800 level. GBP/USD regained the 1.3800 threshold, helped by a better coronavirus situation in the UK.
Commodity-linked currencies posted tepid advances. Gold prices were down, with spot settling below $1,800 a troy ounce. On the other hand, crude oil prices advanced modestly, with WTI ending the day at $72.10 a barrel.
The macroeconomic calendar was light, but the little data released was softer than anticipated. Nevertheless, market players await US first-tier data, starting on Tuesday with the release of US Durable Goods Orders.
The US Federal Reserve will take centre stage on Wednesday, as US policymakers will make announcements on monetary policy. Eyes on hints about soon-to-come tapering.
Generally speaking, the risk-related sentiment skews to the negative side amid concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant and signs of a global slowing economic recovery.
