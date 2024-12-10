Forex Today: Dovish RBA tone weighs on Aussie, attention turns to US data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 10:

The Australian Dollar (AUD) stays under selling pressure early Tuesday following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy announcements. The European economic docket will not offer any high-impact data releases. Later in the day, third-quarter Unit Labor Costs and Nonfarm Productivity data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

The RBA left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35% after its December policy meeting, as expected. "The board is gaining some confidence that inflationary pressures are declining in line with these recent forecasts, but risks remain," the RBA noted in its policy statement. In the post-meeting press conference, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that they discussed that upside inflation risks had eased but not gone away. AUD/USD came under bearish pressure and was last seen trading near 0.6400, losing more than 0.5% on the day.

Australian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.06% 0.02% 0.00% 0.63% 0.53% -0.12% EUR 0.09% 0.04% 0.08% 0.08% 0.72% 0.63% -0.03% GBP 0.06% -0.04% 0.04% 0.07% 0.68% 0.59% -0.07% JPY -0.02% -0.08% -0.04% 0.02% 0.65% 0.54% -0.11% CAD -0.00% -0.08% -0.07% -0.02% 0.63% 0.54% -0.11% AUD -0.63% -0.72% -0.68% -0.65% -0.63% -0.10% -0.74% NZD -0.53% -0.63% -0.59% -0.54% -0.54% 0.10% -0.65% CHF 0.12% 0.03% 0.07% 0.11% 0.11% 0.74% 0.65% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The data from China showed on Tuesday that the trade surplus widened to $97.44 billion in November from $95.27 billion in October. On a yearly basis, Exports rose by 6.7%, while Imports declined by 3.9%. "China has full confidence in achieving this year's economic target," Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Following a bearish start to the week, the US Dollar (USD) Index edged higher in the American trading hours on Monday and closed in positive territory, supported by the cautious market mood. The USD Index holds steady slightly above 106.00 in the European morning on Tuesday. In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to fluctuate below 4.2%, while US stock index futures trade flat.

EUR/USD registered small daily losses on Monday. The pair holds steady above 1.0550 to begin the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany confirmed that the Consumer Price Index rose 2.2% on a yearly basis in November.

After rising toward 1.2800, GBP/USD lost its traction and closed virtually unchanged on Monday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.2750 early Tuesday.

USD/JPY gathered bullish momentum and gained nearly 0.8% on Monday. The pair moves sideways above 151.00 in the European morning.

Gold turned north on Chinese stimulus hopes and rose about 1% on Monday. XAU/USD continues to push higher early Tuesday and was last seen trading near $2,670.