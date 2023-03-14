Forex Today: Dollar unable to recover despite CPI and yields; Wall Street rebounds

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 15:
The US Dollar dropped again on Tuesday, but it held above Monday’s lows. The Greenback remained weak despite US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers and a rebound in US Treasury yields. US stocks rose significantly, with the Dow Jones up by more than 1% and the Nasdaq rising by more than 2%. The VIX (Fear index) pulled back to 23.75.
US February CPI inflation rate came in line with expectations, slowing marginally to 6% YoY, the lowest since September 2021, and the core CPI rate to 5.5% YoY, the lowest since December 2021. The numbers still show elevated inflation numbers that, together with the latest employment data, would argue for a 25 bps rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting. The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank clouded the outlook.
For how long will the SVB collapse will offset US economic data? On Wednesday, more inflation data is due with the Producer Price Index. Also, Retail Sales numbers will be released. The economic calendar also shows Chinese February Industrial Production and Retail Sales.
The DXY finished practically unchanged on Tuesday, due to the rebound in USD/JPY on the back of higher US yields. The US 10-year yield rose from 3.54% to 3.68% and the 2-year rate from 3.97% to 4.25%. The USD/JPY gained more than a hundred pips. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will release the minutes of its January meeting on Wednesday. Contagion fears regarding SVB have reduced significantly, for the moment, the odds of a change in BoJ policy in 2023.
EUR/USD rose marginally, still capped by 1.0750. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will have its monetary policy meeting. A 50 basis point rate hike is still expected despite the SVB drama. Attention would be on potential changes to its forward guidance.
GBP/USD remains in a tight range around 1.2160. The UK employment report on Tuesday showed upbeat numbers. The unemployment rate, expected to rise to 3.8%, remained steady at 3.7% in the period of three months ending in January; the economy added 65.000 jobs, above the 53.000 expected. Average hours earnings slowed from 6% to 5.7% YoY.
USD/CAD reached weekly lows at 1.3645 and then rebounded toward 1.3700. Manufacturing Sales in Canada rose 4.1% in January, surpassing expectations of a 3.9% gain.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD climbed on the back of a weaker US Dollar and an improvement in risk sentiment. Both currency pairs failed to reach fresh highs, capped by 0.6700 and 0.6250, respectively.
Bitcoin keeps making sharp moves. It peaked at $26,500 (highest since June 2022) and then pulled back to $24,500. Gold and Silver moved sideways, holding on to most of Monday’s gains.
The outlook for Crude Oil prices keeps getting worse. WTI dropped more than 4% and settled at the lowest level since mid-December below $72.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD firm above 1.0700, looking at 1.0750 Premium
EUR/USD bounced back toward the 1.0750 area as the US Dollar weakened ounce the impact of US inflation data vanished. The DXY is still under pressure even as US Treasury yields rebound. More US inflation data is due on Wednesday and the ECB is set to raise rates again on Thursday despite the SVB turmoil.
AUD/USD rises again but remains unable to retake 0.6700 Premium
AUD/USD rose modestly on Tuesday on the back of a weaker US dollar. The pair holds a bullish bias in the short term but gains look capped while under 0.6700. More US inflation numbers are due on Wednesday, while the Australian jobs report is on Thursday.
Gold: Bulls hold the grip and aim for $1,960 Premium
Spot gold peaked for the week at $1,914.60 a troy ounce during Asian trading hours, as the US Dollar remained on the back foot amid uncertainty about upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decisions.
Polkadot price rallies 5% on Tuesday, while risk builds Bitcoin rally provides wrong-footed sense of safety
Polkadot (DOT) price is slicing through the bears' territory as a knife through butter this Tuesday. Altcoins are trading higher as big brother Bitcoin is trading another profitable day with an over 8% gain on the books.
Stable growth and firmer inflation to prompt more swiss tightening
After slowing through most of 2022, there are signs that Swiss economic growth is in the process of bottoming out. Sentiment surveys improved at the start of this year, while the growth outlook for the Eurozone—Switzerland's main export partner—has also become more constructive.