What you need to take care of on Friday, December 2:
The US Dollar extended its decline to multi-month lows against most of its major rivals amid persistent optimism and tepid US data, supportive of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy pivot.
At the beginning of the day, the Greenback was hit by the BOJ. Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi surprised investors by saying the central bank is ready to withdraw stimulus if inflation numbers appear too strong. “BOJ could withdraw stimulus preemptively if underlying inflation perks up higher than expected,” said the policymaker. USD/JPY trades in the 135.40 price zone.
Meanwhile, some Chinese cities announced they are easing their testing and control coronavirus-related policies. The country has entered a new stage in fighting the virus, according to one top zero-Covid enforcer. The relief news pushed Asian and European equities higher, which in turn, undermined demand for the Greenback.
The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 6% YoY in October, easing from 6.3%. Core PCE inflation came in at 5% in the same period, down from 5.2% in September. Also, the ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 49 in November, down from the previous 50.2, being the first time the indicator signals contraction since May 2020.
EUR/USD regained the 1.0500 threshold and trades above it despite softer Euro Area growth figures. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2250 ahead of the US close. The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6810, while the worst performer was the Canadian Dollar, as USD/CAD ended the day in the 1.3430 price zone.
Gold soared and settled at $1,802 a troy ounce, its highest since August. Crude oil prices were also up, with WTI changing hands at $81.30 a barrel.
On Friday, the US will publish the Nonfarm Payrolls report, while Canada will also publish its monthly employment report.
Bitcoin price witnesses 44% increase of deposits to all exchanges in November
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rally above 0.6800 as US Dollar sell-off continues
The AUD/USD pair trades near a weekly peak of 0.6843, maintaining the bullish potential intact amid US data supporting a slower pace of quantitative tightening. Focus now on RBA’s Governor Lowe speech.
EUR/USD holds on to gains at around 1.0510
EUR/USD holds on to substantial gains above 1.0500 amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Optimism further fueled the rally as China moves away from its zero-Covid policy.
Gold bulls conquered $1,800, what’s next?
Gold jumped to $1,804.00, its highest since early August. The metal benefited from an extended USD sell-off as US macroeconomic figures fueled Powell’s triggered slump. On Wednesday, the Dollar fell on the back of a dovish message from Fed's Powell.
Bitcoin price witnesses 44% increase of deposits to all exchanges in November
BTC rallied back into the $17,000 price zone after several failed attempts. Bitcoin price a countertrend move just before November's auction finalized. Still, on-chain metrics suggest the downtrend is not yet over.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Low expectations to trigger temporary bounce Premium
A flashback to 2019 just before 2022 ends? The last Nonfarm Payrolls release is set to show a pre-pandemic level of job gains, around 200,000. Or maybe lower. However, expect another positive surprise – triggering a temporary Dollar bounce.