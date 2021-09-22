Forex Today: Dollar retreats on some calm from Evergrande ahead of critical Fed decision

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 22:
Markets are cautiously optimistic as Evergrande promised to pay some of its debt, alleviating dollar buying some pressure. The focus shifts to the US Fed, which is set to signal when it tapers its bond-buying scheme.
Evergrande crisis: China's distressed real-estate behemoth pledged it would pay its yuan-dominated debt payments due Thursday, providing some relief for investors. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected more liquidity into markets.
Analysts are divided between those worrying that Evergrande's issues are a "Lehman moment" and those thinking it is manageable. Early on Wednesday, the optimists seem to have the upper hand, despite the lack of enough details from the embattled real estate firm. It is unclear what happens to dollar-dominated payments and the risks of contagion to other firms.
Cautious risk on: S&P 500 futures are on the rise on Wednesday after the index ended Tuesday in the red. The safe-haven dollar is edging lower, albeit in a limited fashion.
The Federal Reserve is set to leave its policy unchanged but hint about the timing of tapering its $120 billion/month scheme. Markets will want to know the exact start date, the length of this reduction and also sniff out when the Fed intends to raise interest rates. Apart from the statement, the bank also publishes new forecasts.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference which could prove decisive for the market reaction. Recent softer inflation and a disappointing jobs report could keep Powell, a dove, from conveying a message of imminent tightening.
German elections: Chancellor Angela Merkel has joined Armin Laschet, her embattled successor at the CDU/CSU, in an effort to boost his campaign. Center-left candidate Olaf Scholz remains in the lead ahead of the September 26 vote. EUR/UD is holding above 1.17.
Trade: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is exploring joining the North-American USMCA free trade agreement as a substitute to a direct Anglo-American trade deal. GBP/USD is changing hands at around 1.3650.
The Bank of Japan left its interest rate unchanged at -0.10%, as expected. USD/JPY is more influenced by the Evergrande crisis than anything else, trading at around 109.50.
Cryptocurrencies have stabilized after suffering a rapid dip on Tuesday. Bitcoin is trading around $42,000, Ethereum is around $2,900 and Ada is clinging to $2.
Commodities: Gold is hovering around $1,775, consolidating its gains related to somewhat softer US bond yields. Oil WTI Crude Oil is hovering around $71.
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold sees elusive recovery toward $1,780, Fed eyed
Gold prices print minute gains on Wednesday and lack conviction to break $1,780 convincingly due to a sudden uptick in the greenback following a show from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). FOMC volatility, improved risk sentiment exert pressure on the higher side.
MATIC price at make or break point as Polygon launches $2 million bounty program
MATIC price has experienced a massive downswing over the past four days and seems to have found temporary relief. If the buyers step in, there is a chance of a minor rally, but failing to do so might trigger a further descent.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.