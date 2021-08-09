Forex Today: Dollar resumes advance, more gains ahead

What you need to know on Tuesday, August 10:
The dollar was under mild pressure throughout the first half of the day, resuming its advance during the American session to post fresh highs against most major rivals. The greenback moved alongside US government bond yields, which managed to recover after an intraday knee-jerk. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note topped 1.32%.
Asian stocks’ indexes finished the day with gains, but their European and American rivals were unable to follow the lead. Only the Nasdaq Composite was able to post modest gains.
European data was tepid, pushing EUR/USD lower. The pair settled in the 1.1730 area, approaching March’s low at 1.1703.
The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3850, while AUD/USD hovers around 0.7330. USD/CAD stands near 1.2580, while USD/JPY holds steady in the 110.20 price zone.
Gold edged lower, finishing the day at $1,730 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices ended the day unchanged, trimming modest losses ahead of the close.
Brexit may return to the spotlight, to the detriment of the pound. Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, said that Britain should take control of the migrant crisis, calling for the EU and particularly France collaboration on the issue. Farage said that the only way to end people illegally crossing the Channel is to send migrants back to France
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC exudes confidence as ETH and XRP test newly discovered support
EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1737 and trades nearby, as speculative interest bets on soon to come tightening in the US.
GBP/USD rejected from around 1.3900 and on the back foot
GBP/USD accelerates south after failing to recover above 1.3900, trading at fresh lows in the 1.3840 price zone. Dollar firmly up ahead of critical US inflation data to be out later this week.
XAU/USD eyes $1,730 support after JOLTS data
Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound following the steep drop witnessed in the early Asian session. With the latest data from the US confirming the improving labour market conditions, the pair started to edge lower and was last seen losing 1.5% on a daily basis at $1,736.
BTC exudes confidence as ETH and XRP test newly discovered support
Bitcoin price shrugs off resistance, while ETH and XRP are retesting the breakouts. The overall impulsiveness of the rally has not diminished as the three cryptocurrencies are overcoming widespread doubt and concerns.
What it takes to get to the Fed’s criteria of “substantial further progress”?
We get the JOLTS report today to bolster the vibrant employment picture. Then on Wednesday it’s CPI and perhaps a return to inflation worries and more studies about what prices are transitory and which are structural.