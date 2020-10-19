Forex Today: Dollar out of the market’s favor

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 20:
Investors started the week with an eye on US stimulus back and forth and Brexit, both showing no progress as the US session comes to an end.
Regarding a US coronavirus aid package, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal. Hopes on progress were erased mid-US afternoon, amid headlines indicating that Democrats consider big differences persist. The dollar edged lower against most major rivals, recovering unevenly during the American session.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1770, holding on to modest gains. The absence of EU macroeconomic data or other relevant headlines maintained the shared currency afloat.
The GBP/USD pair briefly traded above 1.3000, but later gave up as the UK said that there’s still no basis for trade talks to resume, as the EU has not changed its approach. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman said that the latest talks were “constructive,” and that the negotiation teams will remain in close touch. Still, it seems that the UK is set to leave the Union without a trade deal.
Gold prices remained mute around $1,900 a troy ounce, while crude oil price also held within familiar levels, with WTI near trading near $41.00 a barrel.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC recent 3% breakout could be just the beginning
AUD/USD weighed by Wall Street’s slump
US indexes tried to advance at the beginning of the session, but soon gave up and dipped in the red amid no progress in a US stimulus package. AUD/USD challenging last week’s lows and bearish.
EUR benefited from the absence of EU headlines
The EUR/USD trades near a daily high of 1.1793, holding on to gains despite the risk-averse environment. No news are good news for the Union in a slow start to the week.
XAU/USD remains capped below $1,900 area
Gold futures have opened the week on a positive tone, favoured by a mildly lower US dollar amid a brighter market mood. The yellow metal has bounced up at $1,896 low to regain Friday’s losses, yet unable to confirm above $1,900/20 resistance level.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP on the cusp of a massive price breakout
It seems that XRP is finally showing some bullish signs after months of sideways trading. In the past week, the digital asset lost close to $1 billion in market capitalization but has already recovered around $400 million in the past 24 hours.
WTI falls into negatove territory; US stimulus talks failing
West Texas Intermediate crude had edged up on Monday and travelled between a range of $40.59 to as high as $41.21 earlier in the New York session.