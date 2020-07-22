Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, July 22:
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
The dollar is attempting to stabilize after tumbling on Tuesday, decoupling from stocks that only marginally edged higher. There are several factors behind teh dollar's weakness.
EUR/USD surged to 1.1547, the highest since January 2019, after the EU agreed on €750 billion recovery fund. While several market participants criticized the compromise, others praised leaders, which also moved the seven-year EU budget forward.
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, is set to speak later in the day. She will likely comment on the agreement that she had urged.
Earlier in the week, several companies such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Synairgen reported progress on developing a vaccine or a cure to coronavirus, boosting markets.
Vaccine concerns: On the other hand, research published in the New England Journal of Medicine has shown that COVID-19 patients that developed antibodies saw them diminishing within an average of 73 days, raising concerns about the viability of immunization. On the other hand, T-cells may last longer and mitigate the disease.
Gold has been extending its rapid gains, hitting a near nine-year high at $1,865 before consolidating some of its gains. Bullish comments from Citi , monetary and fiscal stimulus have been underpinning the increase.
Silver prices also shot to the highest since 2013 around $22, also buoyed by potential demand from the solar industry. Silver trading was halted in Shanghai.
Fiscal stimulus hopes: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have been leading intense talks in Washington over the next fiscal stimulus bill and both expressed optimism on striking an accord. Federal unemployment benefits expire at the end of the month. Talks continue on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump made an abrupt U-turn on coronavirus, saying that the situation will get worse before it gets better and urging fellow Americans to wear masks. In his first press conference on the topic in months, he acknowledged that some areas in the US are suffering more than others and refrained from repeating his claims that it will "just disappear."
US daily COVID-19 deaths surpassed 1,000, the highest since early June. Total mortalities surpassed 142,000 and cases are above 3.9 million. Figures for weekdays are higher than those over the weekend. Updates from Florida, Texas, California, and other states are eyed.
The US House Price Index and Existing Home Sales are of interest. The housing sector has been holding up amid the coronavirus crisis:
See US Existing Home Sales June Preview: Old news on jobs and confidence
GBP/USD is trading above 1.27, carried higher by the greenback's weakness and despite rising tensions between the UK and China over Hong Kong and Huawei. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Britain's tough stance while visiting London.
Brexit: THe Telegraph has reported that the UK is close to abandoning talks amid the impasse in talks with the EU. Negotiations continue with many expecting a breakthrough only closer to year-end when the transition period expires.
Australian preliminary retail sales rose by 2.4% in June, lower than in May but up 8.2% on the year. AUD/USD is trading well above 0.7140, mostly benefiting from the risk-on mood and dismissing the ongoing lockdown in Melbourne where the number of cases remains stubbornly high.
USD/CAD is trading around 1.3450 amid the risk-on mood and despite disappointing Canadian retail sales figures, which bounced by 18.7% in May, lower than expected. Inflation figures are due out on Wednesday.
USD/JPY is trading just below 107 as the dollar retreats. Coronavirus cases remain elevated in Tokyo and local authorities are considering new steps. Infections are on the rise also in Hong Kong, albeit from a low level. New measures are planned in the city-state.
WTI oil is trading above $41, close to the recent four-month highs, as OPEC+ continue depressing oil output.
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their gains with Bitcoin holding up near $9,400.
More 2020 Elections: Trump is losing his economic edge, for three robust reasons
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.