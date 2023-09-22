Forex Today:  Dollar holds firm, focus turns to inflation data

Next week, markets will continue to digest the outcomes of recent central bank meetings. Additionally, market participants will closely monitor the release of economic data, with a particular focus on inflation figures from the Eurozone and the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index.
Here is what you need to know for next week:
The US Dollar Index recorded its tenth consecutive weekly gain, ending around 105.50. The DXY continues to trend upward, supported by US economic data and the recent Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
During the FOMC meeting, interest rates were left unchanged in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%. In terms of macroeconomic projections, most members still see the possibility of further rate hikes later this year. Economic data in the US showed mixed results, with housing data coming in weaker while Jobless Claims dropped to the lowest level since January.
Next week, the key focus in the US will be on Friday's release of the Fed's preferred measure of consumer inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index. It is expected to show a decline from an annual rate of 4.2% to 3.9%. The third estimate of Q2 GDP will be released on Thursday.
The Japanese yen was among the worst-performing major currencies. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its monetary policy unchanged at the September meeting, with Governor Ueda stating that any change would only occur when the achievement of 2% inflation is in sight. Japan will release several economic indicators next Friday, including the Tokyo Consumer Price Index, Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence, and household spending for August. However, the focus will remain on the potential intervention from Japanese authorities to curb the yen's weakness. USD/JPY reached its highest level in decades above 148.00, supported by higher US yields and the BoJ's policy stance.
The British Pound lagged following the Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates unchanged after a slowdown in inflation in August. Next Friday, the UK will release a new estimate of Q2 GDP growth. GBP/USD declined for the third consecutive week, reaching its lowest level since March at 1.2232, before closing around 1.2260. The pair has strong support around 1.2200. EUR/GBP surged from below 0.8600 to 0.8700, marking its biggest weekly gains since February.
EUR/USD finished the week near 1.0650 after hitting fresh monthly lows at 1.0614. The Eurozone PMI provided some relief with a rebound on Friday. Inflation data will be crucial next week, with Spain and Germany kicking off with CPI on Thursday, followed by France, Italy, and the Eurozone on Friday.
The Swiss franc lost ground against major currencies after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75%. The Swissy was also influenced by the dovish stance of the European Central Bank. USD/CHF accelerated to the upside, breaking decisively above 0.9000 to its highest level since June. EUR/CHF surged from around 0.9550 to 0.9660.
AUD/USD continued to trade within a range between 0.6500 and 0.6350. Australia will release the Monthly Consumer Price Index on Wednesday, with the annual rate expected to rebound from 4.9% in July to 5.2% in August. Retail sales data will be released on Thursday.
The New Zealand Dollar was the best-performing major currency during the week. NZD/USD gained almost 1%, rising to 0.5975 but was unable to reclaim the 0.6000 level.
On a volatile week for metals market, Gold ended the week flat around $1,925 after recovering ground on Friday. Silver remained above $23.00 and closed around $23.50.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates modest rebound around 1.0650
EUR/USD is about to end the week hovering around 1.0650, slightly below the level it had a week ago. Earlier on Friday, the pair bottomed at 1.0614, the lowest intraday level since March. The US Dollar lost momentum late on Friday on lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD heads for lowest weekly close since March
GBP/USD is holding firm with weekly losses, unable to move away from 1.2200. The Pound is among the worst performers of the week after the Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Gold consolidates above $1,920 ass US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to small recovery gains above $1,920 following Thursday's sharp decline. Following the mixed September PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 4.45%, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Stablecoin exodus: Why are investors fleeing crypto’s safe haven?
In a year filled with uncertainty in the cryptocurrency space, a new trend has been unraveling: a stablecoin exodus that has now lasted for 18 consecutive months and has seen the market dominance of stablecoins drop to 11.6%.
Cainiao subsidiary to register for IPO as soon as next week
BABA stock surged more than 4% in Friday’s premarket after the Chinese ecommerce leader announced that its shipping and logistics business, Cainiao, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as soon as next week.