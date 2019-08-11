Forex today: Dollar firms on 97 handle, correcting downside spike to the figure

- US Dollar takes a trip to test 97 the figure ad bounced back.
- Trade and Brexit continue to make the headlines but US yields recover some ground.
Forex at the end of last week closed with a softer Dollar which was sent down to the test 97 the figure before moving back to the daily pivot point. The markets were still trying to navigate their way through the forever conflicting trade headlines and various geopolitical news as well as further signs of a global economic contraction with poor UK GDP figures that sent the pound to the lowest levels since the start of 2017.
On the trade front, President Trump warned that US-China trade talks scheduled for next month may not take place. Conflicting reports about whether the US would do business with telecommunications firm Huawei also added to the uncertainty and continued to weigh on US stocks Friday. However, US interest rates rose slightly into the weekend with the US 2-year treasury yields climbing from 1.59% to 1.65% and the 10-year yield that climbed from 1.70% to 1.74%. As far as Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, markets were pricing 29bp of easing at the 19 September.
As for data, US PPI inflation rose 0.2% in July, for an annual pace of 1.7% - both as expected. Canada’s July employment report was weaker than expected, with jobs -24k and the unemployment rate rising from 5.5% to 5.7%.
Currency action
Analysts at Westpac wrapped up the action as follows:
- EUR/USD rose a net 20 pips to 1.1200 to start the week.
- Sterling underperformed, GBP/USD falling steadily 1.2140 to a low of 1.2025, its weakest point since Jan 2017.
- USD/JPY fell from 106.00 to 105.27 – a seven-month low – then crept back to 105.65.
- AUD/USD probed 0.6820 but couldn’t break, instead slipping to 0.6780 in NY, as equities weakened, partly attributed to President Trump saying he wasn’t bothered whether the US-China trade talks planned for September proceeded. Over the weekend, he tweeted “China wants to make a deal so badly. Thousands of companies are leaving because of the Tariffs, they must stem the flow.”
- NZD fell from 0.6499 to 0.6465 - Market pricing for RBNZ is for 6bp of easing on 25 September, with a terminal rate of 0.64%.
- AUD/NZD ranged between 1.0485 and 1.0510.
Key notes from Wall Street
Wall Street was a mixed bag to the end the week on mixed trade-war headlines
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bulls have chances as long as 1.1165 holds
The pair has closed the week with gains at around 1.1200, having been unable on Friday to leave its latest range. Trade war tensions maintain risk aversion as the main market motor.
GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten
GBP/USD has opened a touch higher at the start of the Asian session, a high of 1.2050 vs a low of 1.2034. Brexit remains a weigh as well as the most recent UK economic data.
USD/JPY: risk aversion to keep underpinning the yen
The Japanese Yen continued appreciating Friday on risk aversion, sending the USD/JPY pair to a fresh multi-month low of 105.26. The pair bounced to finish it with losses in the 105.60 region.
Gold: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s
Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Bears look for a test of the 1480s on lack of upside momentum.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.