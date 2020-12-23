Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 23:
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US fiscal stimulus at risk? President Donald Trump said that the relief package that Congress passed is a "disgrace" – specifically referring to checks sent to all Americans, the most symbolic part of the $900 billion package. He wants it raised from $600 to $2,000.
House Democrats support the additional cash, putting Republicans in a conundrum. Trump stayed short of stating he would veto the hard-fought bill. Uncertainty partially weighed on the market mood. However, the US dollar is retreating from the highs. Gold, which jumped on Monday after the parties struck a deal, is retreating.
Covid strain: Scientists seem to agree that vaccines will work against the new coronavirus variant discovered in the UK, easing the market mood. Pfizer stated that in case it is necessary, it could adapt its immunization within six weeks.
France agreed to open its border with Britain to trucks and EU passengers, conditioned on a rapid coronavirus test. The Franco-British arrangement is set to dissolve the massive traffic jam leading to the Dover port.
Brexit: Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier said talks are at a "crucial point" with eight days to go until the transition period expires. He is haggling with member states and the UK on an arrangement around fish. Some speculate a deal could be reached on Wednesday, while a delay or a no-trade Brexit is also on the cards. GBP/USD trades above 1.34.
The day before Christmas Eve is packed on the economic calendar. Weekly jobless claims are set to remain at a high level of 885,000 for another week. Durable Goods Orders figures for November are forecast to show a moderate increase. On the other hand, both Personal Spending and Personal Income are projected to have declined last month.
See
- US Personal Income Preview: Dollar may decline on the reminder of dire straits yet timing matters
- Durable Goods Orders Preview: Long-term investment likely got a shot in the arm, dollar-positive
Cryptocurrencies: XRP extends its collapse following a lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchanges Commission. Bitcoin is trading close to $24,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD has been advancing above 1.34 amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal. The EU and the UK are trying to find a compromise on fisheries. France's reopening of the border and dollar weakness also boost cable.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.22 amid US stimulus uncertainty
EUR/USD is recovering toward 1.22 amid dollar weakness. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill, causing some confusion. A packed day of US data awaits traders ahead of Christmas.
Gold snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns
Gold posts small gains while trading above $1860 after fresh US stimulus news. US President Donald Trump obstructs covid stimulus, government funding, US House Speaker Pelosi shows readiness for a change. Brexit impasse, virus woes add to the risk aversion wave.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.