Forex Today: Dollar decline extends amid month/quarter-end selling, Russo-Ukraine optimism, falling US yields

What you need to know on Thursday, March 31:
The main story in FX markets on Wednesday was a continued weakening of the US dollar, where the DXY dropped a further 0.6% to the 97.80s, where it now probes mid-March lows more than 1.5% below earlier weekly highs. Wednesday’s US data releases (ADP jobs and final Q4 GDP and Core PCE estimates) were robust, which alongside further hawkish Fed speak helped solidify expectations for a 50 bps rate hike from the bank in May.
But this wasn’t enough to shield the US dollar from a bearish combination of 1) unfavourable moves in rate differential amid downside in US yields, 2) month/quarter-end selling and 3) optimism regarding Russo-Ukraine peace talks. Regarding the latter, though skepticism about apparent progress in the talks this week remains elevated in wake of Russia’s continued offensive in Ukraine, FX markets seem to be pricing in a more favourable geopolitical outlook.
“The conflict may be moving to a more localized phase with some of the more extreme tail risk scenarios reducing in probability,” analysts at JPMorgan said on Wednesday in a note where they also recommended buying EUR/USD. For reference, EUR/USD hit its highest levels since the beginning of the month to the north of the 1.1150 mark on Wednesday, up 0.7% on the day and up 1.9% versus earlier sub-1.0950 weekly lows. The euro got some independent impetus from continued upside in short-end Eurozone yields as traders continued upping bets on ECB tightening in wake of the latest Spanish and German preliminary March HICP inflation figures, which surprised to the upside again.
In terms of the rest of the G10, while the euro was a strong performer, it was by no means the best, with the Swiss franc and Japanese yen taking that crown. USD/JPY dropped 0.8% to back under 122.00, a direct function of the drop in US yields on the day, leaving it now more than 2.5% below earlier weekly highs as traders pondered recent Japanese policymaker commentary regarding recent yen weakness. USD/CHF, meanwhile, saw an uncharacteristically large 0.9% drop from above 0.9300 to the low 0.9200s, leaving it only within a few pips of testing its 200-Day Moving Average.
In terms of the rest of the major G10 currencies, the kiwi was a beneficiary of strong domestic data (New Home Building Consents and Business Sentiment), with NZD/USD rallying slightly over 0.5% back to the upper 0.6900s. Its antipodean counterpart the Aussie failed alongside the loonie to benefit from higher energy prices, with AUD/USD trading in uninspired fashion in the 0.7500 area (still close to multi-month highs) and USD/CAD languishing just under 1.2500 and near-annual lows.
Finally, sterling was a middle-of-the-road performer, with GBP/USD rallying back into the mid-1.3100s but failing to hold above its 21-Day Moving Average for a sixth successive session, as EUR/GBP hit its highest level in more than three months near 0.8500.
Ahead, while FX market focus will remain transfixed on geopolitical developments and any associated impact on risk appetite/the commodity complex, economic data will also remain a key driver, with traders simultaneously also continuing to weigh up G10 monetary policy divergence. The OPEC+ meeting, US February Core PCE and Canadian January GDP figures are the main events to watch in the coming session, ahead of the release of the US labour market report on Friday, which is the most important event of the week. Eurozone HICP inflation figures are also out on Friday and should show a steep rise as the national figures out of Spain and Germany did on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches higher as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1150 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the souring market mood, the dollar stays under selling pressure amid falling yields. The latest data from the US showed healthy growth in private sector employment in March.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.3170
GBP/USD has continued to push higher in the American session amid broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The pair is trading above 1.3170 with the US Dollar Index staying deep in the red below 98.00 despite upbeat ADP data.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
SHIB to skyrocket to $0.00005
Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday