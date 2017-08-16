Forex today: dollar and US yields drop on FOMC minutes

Forex today: dollar and US yields drop on FOMC minutesBy Ross J Burland
Forex today was all about the FOMC minutes where it was clear that the Fed is very divided over the inflation outlook where markets were most focused. The dollar and US yields dropped on the notion that the Fed is on hold until there are clear signs that inflation will rise to Fed's 2% target
For the DXY, having opened at 93.814, the day's range has been between 93.485 - 94.145 vrs the previous close of 93.853 and within the 52WK range of between 92.548 - 103.820 with a YTD return -8.52%. The US ten years also dropped and currently trade at 2.2290% within a range of 2.2185% - 2.2834% vrs a previous close of 2.2728% and within a 52WK range of 1.5135 - 2.6394 carrying a YTD return of -8.88%. The euro was up 0.30% to 1.1779 the high, Sterling +0.12% to 1.2904, the yen was up +0.42 vs the dollar.
Commodities were mixed across the board but metals were strong with copper breaking higher and the carry trade currencies were stronger on lower rates. The Aussie rallied +1.39% and the Kiwi closed higher by +1.05%.
Key events in Asia
Aussie Unemployment Rate will be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Key notes from US session
- CME Group FedWatch's December hike probability edged higher after FOMC minutes
- FOMC Minutes: Policymakers agreed a fall in longer-term inflation expectations would be undesirable
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.