Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 11:
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, lost more than 1% on Wednesday after the data from the US showed that annual inflation declined to 8.5% in July from 9.1% in June. DXY stays in a consolidation phase above 105.00 early Thursday as investors await the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US. Following Wednesday's impressive rally, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in positive territory with US stock index futures rising between 0.35% and 0.5%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to fluctuate between 2.7% and 2.8%.
Commenting on the inflation data, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that they were not finished with rate hikes. On a similar note, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly both argued that it was too early to declare victory on inflation. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 56% probability of the Fed opting for a 50 basis points rate hike in September.
US Inflation Analysis: It is peak inflation only until the Fed's verdict, stock rally at risk.
EUR/USD climbed to its highest level in a month at 1.0368 on Wednesday but retreated to the 1.0300 area in the European session on Thursday.
GBP/USD gained more than 100 pips on Wednesday and advanced toward 1.2300 before losing its bullish momentum. Ahead of Friday's growth data from the UK, the pair stays relatively quiet above 1.2200.
UK GDP Preview: Early confirmation of BOE’s recession forecast.
USD/JPY fell sharply on soft US inflation data but the T-bond yields' resilience helped the pair find support. As of writing, USD/JPY was moving sideways in a narrow band below 133.00.
Gold advanced beyond $1,800 for the first time in nearly two months on Wednesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. After having closed the day with small losses on Wednesday, XAU/USD continues to inch lower and was last seen trading below $1,790.
Bitcoin benefited from the risk-positive market environment and gained nearly 4% on Wednesday. BTC/USD pushes higher toward $25,000 and early Thursday. Ethereum is trading at its highest level in two months and closes in on $2,000.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0300 as dollar resumes post-US CPI decline
EUR/USD has jumped back above 1.0300 amid fresh weakness in the US dollar. Risk sentiment regains traction despite the US-Sino tensions and China's covid woes. Investors reassess the US inflation data and its impact on Fed rate hike expectations.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2200 ahead UK ministers’ meeting with energy firms
GBP/USD is paring losses to trade above 1.2200 in early European trading. The US dollar sees renewed selling amid the return of risk flows. The safe-haven dollar fails to capitalize on China-linked concerns. The UK ministers will meet major energy firms amid a deepening energy crisis.
Gold: Sellers poke $1,784 support on Fed, China jitters
Gold price holds lower grounds around intraday bottom near $1,780, as bears attack the 50-DMA heading into Thursday’s European session. The precious metal respects the US dollar’s latest rebound amid mixed concerns surrounding the Fed's next move and China.
Shiba Inu price edges close to a 60% breakout as bears watch in disbelief
Shiba Inu price shows a resilience that has not only kept it above a significant support level but also managed to slowly catalyze a move that could result in a 60% upswing.
