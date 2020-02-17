Forex Today: Coronavirus fears persist, Japanese economy squeezes, cryptos climb down

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 17:
China has announced it will stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, including lower corporate taxes and increased spending. While most factories have returned to work, Beijing has tightened restrictions on movements in the Hubei province as the number of infections has topped 70,000 and the death toll is around 1,700. Outside China, the largest infection is on the Princess Diamond cruise ship. Markets are relatively calm with limited movements in currencies and gold.
The Japanese economy squeezed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the preliminary release. A contraction – in response to an increase in a sales tax – was expected. However, the scale has disappointed and some fear the world's third-largest economy is set for an outright recession. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's approval rating dropped to 43%, yet mostly due to the government's handling of the coronavirus.
Brexit: David Frost, Chief UK negotiator, has laid down an initial stance that includes significant demands. The EU has yet to respond ahead of official talks which kick off in March. GBP/USD is holding above 1.30 as investors seem to be waiting for substance.
EUR/USD has started the new week close to the lowest levels since April 2017. The German central bank releases its monthly report later today after the country reported stagnation in the fourth quarter.
Cryptocurrencies have been extending their losses after a weekend that saw substantial sell-offs. Bitcoin is trading around $9,800, Ethereum around $250, and XRP below $0.30.
US markets are on holiday due to Presidents' Day, implying low volume.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Speculators are their most net short since June 2019
The bearish sentiment around the EUR/USD pair is currently at its strongest in eight months. The path of least resistance is to the downside, but signs of risk reset may yield a minor bounce. Short-term technical studies are now reporting oversold conditions.
GBP/USD awaits Brexit clues to stay above 1.3000 after Friday’s Dragonfly Doji
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near mid-1.30s ahead of the London open on Monday. While pessimism surrounding the upcoming Brexit talks have been weighing over the pair, the US dollar pullback and an absence of major catalysts keep the traders calm.
Forex Today: Coronavirus woes flag recession risks across Asia as China stimulus calms nerves
Amid the rising death toll and new coronavirus cases reported in China, the support measures implemented by Beijing reassured investors. The recession risks, however, loomed for the Japanese and Singapore’s economy while Thai economic growth slipped to a five-year low.
Gold: Probes pennant resistance
Gold tested key resistance a few minutes ago, which, if breached, could accelerate the broader uptrend that has been in place since Nov. The yellow metal ran into $1,584 – the top end of the pennant pattern (series of lower highs and higher lows) created over the last 6 weeks.
