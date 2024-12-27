Forex Today: Choppy action continues as markets remain in holiday mood

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 27:

Trading action in financial markets remain choppy on Friday as trading conditions stay thin following the Christmas break. The US economic calendar will feature preliminary Goods Trade Balance and Wholesale Inventories data for November.

Wall Street's main indexes closed little changed on Thursday and the US Dollar (USD) Index ended the day flat. The USD Index fluctuates in a very tight range above 108.00 in the European morning on Friday and US stock index futures trade in negative territory, reflecting a cautious mood. The US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims decreased slightly to 219,000 in the week ending December 21, from 220,000 in the previous week. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 224,000.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.23% 0.38% 0.90% 0.27% 0.48% 0.44% 0.83% EUR -0.23% 0.11% 0.61% 0.02% 0.31% 0.19% 0.59% GBP -0.38% -0.11% 0.43% -0.09% 0.18% 0.08% 0.48% JPY -0.90% -0.61% -0.43% -0.60% -0.35% -0.44% -0.15% CAD -0.27% -0.02% 0.09% 0.60% 0.25% 0.17% 0.57% AUD -0.48% -0.31% -0.18% 0.35% -0.25% -0.12% 0.28% NZD -0.44% -0.19% -0.08% 0.44% -0.17% 0.12% 0.36% CHF -0.83% -0.59% -0.48% 0.15% -0.57% -0.28% -0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Japan showed that the Tokyo Consumer Price Index rose 3% on a yearly basis in December, following the 2.6% increase recorded in November. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions from the December policy meeting showed that one member argued that it was necessary to adjust the degree of monetary support in a preemptive manner, while another member said that the timing for a rate hike was approaching but they needed to be patient due to the uncertainty in the US economy. USD/JPY touched its strongest level since mid-July above 158.00 late Thursday before entering a consolidation phase. At the time of press, the pair was trading in the red at around 157.70.

GBP/USD registered small losses on Thursday but managed to stabilize above 1.2500 early Friday.

Gold edged higher on Thursday and gained more than 0.5% on a daily basis. XAU/USD clings to small gains above $2,630 in the European morning on Friday and looks to end the week in positive territory.

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and retreats toward 1.0400 after closing marginally higher on Thursday.