Forex Today: Choppy action continues as markets assess data, geopolitics

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 18:
Action in financial markets remain mixed mid-week as investors assess the latest macroeconomic data releases and headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Eurostat will release revisions to the September Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) figures on Wednesday. In the second half of the day, Building Permits and Housing Starts data will be featured in the US economic docket. Finally, the Federal Reserve will publish its Beige Book.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from China revealed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter. This reading followed the 6.2% growth recorded in the second quarter and beat the market expectation for an expansion of 4.4%. Other data from China showed that Retail Sales increased by 5.5% on a yearly basis while Industrial Production expanded by 4.5%. Both of these figures came in better than analysts' estimates. AUD/USD and NZD/USD pairs both gained traction in the Asian session and they were last seen rising 0.4% on the day.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.63%
|-0.38%
|-0.12%
|-1.25%
|0.07%
|-0.19%
|-0.50%
|EUR
|0.63%
|0.25%
|0.50%
|-0.62%
|0.69%
|0.44%
|0.12%
|GBP
|0.37%
|-0.26%
|0.24%
|-0.88%
|0.43%
|0.19%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|0.12%
|-0.51%
|-0.23%
|-1.13%
|0.19%
|-0.07%
|-0.38%
|AUD
|1.24%
|0.61%
|0.87%
|1.11%
|1.30%
|1.05%
|0.73%
|JPY
|-0.07%
|-0.68%
|-0.45%
|-0.21%
|-1.31%
|-0.26%
|-0.57%
|NZD
|0.19%
|-0.43%
|-0.18%
|0.07%
|-1.05%
|0.26%
|-0.34%
|CHF
|0.49%
|-0.12%
|0.12%
|0.38%
|-0.73%
|0.58%
|0.31%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Israel for a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. Following the news of a strike on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, Jordan has cancelled a summit with US President Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Palestinian authorities said that at least 500 people were dead after an Israeli air raid on the hospital. Speaking to CNN, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus of the Israeli Defense Forces denied the claim: “We did not strike that, and that the intelligence that we have suggests that it was a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad, and I want to add, categorically, that we do not intentionally strike any sensitive facilities, any sensitive facilities, and definitely not hospitals."
US stock index futures trade flat on the day following these developments and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.8% after Tuesday's rally. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 106.00.
Inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 6.7% on a yearly basis in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday. The Core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, rose 6.1% in the same period, compared to the 6.2% increase recorded in August. GBP/USD's reaction to these figures was largely muted and the pair was last seen trading modestly higher on the day at around 1.2200.
EUR/USD registered small gains on Tuesday and continued to edge higher toward 1.0600 early Wednesday.
USD/JPY closed in positive territory slightly above 149.50 on Tuesday but failed to gather momentum in the Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold benefited from upbeat Chinese data and escalating geopolitical tensions mid-week. XAU/USD was last seen trading at its highest level since September 20 at around $1,940.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.2200 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2200 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation held steady at 6.7% n September, surpassing the market expectation of 6.5%.
EUR/USD holds higher ground below 1.0600 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding higher ground but remains below 1.0600 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The risk-on flows dominate and weigh on the US Dollar, especially in light of the upbeat Chinese data. Lagarde's speech and EU/US data are in focus.
Gold awaits acceptance above $1,950, as uptrend resumes
Gold price is retreating from a new four-week high of $1,943 but clings to the latest gains amid a broadly subdued US Dollar and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum price rise remains restricted as “billionaire” wallets now hold a third of all ETH tokens
Ethereum price has failed to breach the 50- and 200-day EMAs for about two months. Whale addresses holding over 1 million ETH now hold 32.3% of the entire circulating supply.
Middle East turmoil consumes global markets
Tension continues to run high in the Middle East, particularly in the lead up to President Biden’s scheduled visit to Israel today. The leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority have all cancelled participation in today’s summit with the US.