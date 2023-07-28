Forex Today: BoJ pledges flexibility in YCC policy, USD rally pauses ahead of PCE inflation

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 28:
The Japanese Yen fluctuated wildly during the Asian trading hours on Friday and the Nikkei 225 Index fell sharply as markets assessed the monetary policy decisions of the Bank of Japan. Meanwhile, the US Dollar went into a consolidation phase following Thursday's impressive rally. Consumer and business sentiment data from the Eurozone and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index from the US will be watched closely by market participants ahead of the weekend.
The BoJ left monetary policy settings unchanged after July meeting, maintaining the policy rate at -0.1% and allowing the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to fluctuate in the range of around plus and minus 0.5%. The bank, however, said in its policy statement that it will “conduct yield curve control with greater flexibility, regarding the upper and lower bounds the range as references, not as rigid limits, in its market operations.” BoJ Board member Toyoaki Nakamura dissented the guidance on the yield curve control (YCC) stance, noting that it would be desirable to allow greater flexibility after confirming rise in firms' earnings power from sources such as financial statements statistics. Following a quick decline to a fresh 10-day low near 138.00, USD/JPY staged a rebound and was last seen trading slightly above 139.00.
On Thursday, upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US provided a boost to the US Dollar Index (DXY) and helped it erase the losses it suffered on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the US expanded at an annual rate of 2.4% in the second quarter and Durable Goods Orders rose by 4.7% in June. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in at 221,000, much lower than the market expectation of 235,000. The DXY rose more than 0.5% on Thursday and was last seen moving sideways above 101.50. In the meantime, US stock index futures trade in positive territory after Wall Street's main indexes closed in the red on Thursday. Finally, while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly below 4%.
Pressured by the European Central Bank's (ECB) dovish tone and the renewed US Dollar strength, EUR/USD suffered heavy losses and dropped below 1.1000 for the first time in over two weeks on Thursday. At the time of press, EUR/USD was consolidating its losses at around 1.0980.
GBP/USD lost more than 100 pips on Thursday and continued to push lower in the Asian session on Friday. After touching a three-week-low of 1.2763, the pair recovered toward 1.2800 heading into the European session.
Surging US yields weighed heavily on gold price on Thursday and XAU/USD dropped below $1,950. Early Friday, the pair stages a modest rebound and holds steady above that level.
The data from Australia showed that Retail Sales declined 0.8% on a monthly basis in June. Moreover, the Producer Price Index rose 3.9% in the second quarter as expected, down noticeably from 5.2% increase recorded in the first quarter. AUD/USD stays under strong bearish pressure following Thursday's decline and trades deep in negative territory at around 0.6650.
Bitcoin struggles to find direction and continues to move up and down in a tight channel slightly above $29,000. Ethereum holds steady at around $1,850 following Thursday's 0.6% decline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well.
USD/JPY: Yen rebounds firmly as BoJ to guide YCC more flexibly
USD/JPY is trading around 139.00, recovering ground following a dip to 138.00 The Yen holds the rebound on the BoJ's pledge to guide YCC with great flexibility. The BoJ, however, maintained its ultra-loose policy. Ueda's presser and US PCE inflation data eyed.
Gold needs validation from 100 DMA on the road to recovery
Gold price is attempting a modest pullback from two-week lows of $1,943 reached on Thursday, heading towards its biggest weekly decline in five. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to recovery gains ahead of yet another high-impact US data, in the PCE inflation.
Grayscale advocates for spot BTC ETF approvals on behalf of customers but wants its GBTC added to the mix
Grayscale asset management has submitted a comment letter to back its GBTC's pending 19b-4 filing, adding to the list of the seven who have already submitted Spot BTC ETF filings to the US SEC for consideration.
It‘s about Dollar and yields
S&P 500 and Nasdaq went in cautiously to the Fed announcement, and intial selling gave way to buying the dovish perceived and intepreted message. Yields retreated, dollar fell, and risk assets – led by tech – had a great time.