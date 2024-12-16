Forex Today: Big central bank week starts with flash PMIs

Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 16:

Market participants gear up for a critical week that will feature several major central banks' last policy meeting of the year. Ahead of these key events, flash Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for December from Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US will be watched closely by investors on Monday.

The US Dollar (USD) Index benefited from rising Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood, gaining nearly 1% in the previous week. Early Monday, the USD Index fluctuates in a tight range below 107.00. The US economic calendar will also offer NY Empire State Manufacturing Index data for December. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce monetary policy decisions and publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) following its two-day meeting.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.51% 0.85% 2.52% 0.49% 0.30% 1.09% 1.40% EUR -0.51% 0.36% 2.15% 0.07% -0.12% 0.66% 0.97% GBP -0.85% -0.36% 1.59% -0.28% -0.47% 0.31% 0.60% JPY -2.52% -2.15% -1.59% -2.01% -2.09% -1.52% -1.03% CAD -0.49% -0.07% 0.28% 2.01% -0.15% 0.59% 0.89% AUD -0.30% 0.12% 0.47% 2.09% 0.15% 0.79% 1.08% NZD -1.09% -0.66% -0.31% 1.52% -0.59% -0.79% 0.28% CHF -1.40% -0.97% -0.60% 1.03% -0.89% -1.08% -0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that the Judo Bank Composite PMI edged lower to 49.9 in December from 50.2 in November. Meanwhile, Retail Sales in China increased by 3% on a yearly basis in November, falling short of the market expectation for a 4.6% growth. After posting small weekly losses last week, AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6350 to begin the week.

EUR/USD gained traction on Friday and snapped a five-day losing streak. In the European morning on Monday, the pair clings to small daily gains above 1.0500. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will be delivering a speech during the European trading hours.

After posting large losses on Thursday, GBP/USD continued to push lower and touched its weakest level since late November near 1.2600 on Friday. The pair stages a technical correction toward 1.2650 on Monday.

USD/JPY preserved its bullish momentum and rose more than 2% in the previous week. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 153.50 in the early European session. Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.5 from 49 in November and Services PMI improved to 51.4 from 50.5.

Gold turned south in the second half of the previous week and registered large losses on Thursday and Friday. XAU/USD holds its ground on Monday and trades slightly above $2,650.