Forex Today: Big central bank week starts quietly

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 18:
Financial markets stay relatively calm to begin the new week as investors gear up for big central bank policy meetings this week. The economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases on Monday. The People's Bank of China and the Federal Reserve will announce interest rate decisions on Wednesday, followed by the Swiss National Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.
After posting gains for the ninth straight week, the US Dollar Index edges lower early Monday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly higher and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.3%.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|-0.15%
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.21%
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|0.09%
|0.11%
|0.11%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.14%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|NZD
|0.11%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|CHF
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Following the sharp decline witnessed after the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decisions last week, EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.0650 in the early European session. Germany's Bundesbank is scheduled to release its monthly report later in the day.
GBP/USD registered a daily close below 1.2400 for the first time since late May on Friday. The pair clings to small recover gains near that level early Monday. Ahead of the BoE's policy decisions on Thursday, the UK Office for National Statistics will publish Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday.
AUD/USD holds steady at around 0.6450 following the previous week's choppy action. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the minutes of the August policy meeting, at which officials decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 4.1%.
NZD/USD trades in positive territory above 0.5900 early Monday. The inflation outlook for the year ending March 2024 has been revised higher. The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) unveiled revised economic projections early in the day and said that the annual CPI inflation is forecast to ease to 4.3% in the year ending March 2024 before decreasing to 2.4% in 2025.
USD/JPY came under modest bearish pressure early Monday and retreated to the 147.50 area.
Gold price staged a decisive rebound on Friday and erased all of its weekly losses. Early Monday, XAU/USD holds its ground and trades in positive territory near $1,930 amid retreating US yields.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 on Monday
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.0650 on Monday following the previous week's bearish action. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors refrain from taking large positions. Later in the week, the US Federal Reserve will announce policy decisions.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2400
GBP/USD gained traction and briefly rose above 1.2400 in the European session on Monday. With the cautious market mood ahead of this week's key central bank events helping the USD hold its ground, however, the pair is having a hard time gathering recovery momentum.
Gold clings to small daily gains, trades below $1,930
Gold price stays in positive territory slightly below $1,930 on Monday. Ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated interest rate decision on Wednesday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways near 4.3%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
Shiba Inu whales move 1.52 trillion SHIB overnight, meme coin gears for recovery
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, seems to be gearing towards a price recovery, according to the latest on-chain developments.
S&P 500 Forecast: Instacart IPO, Fed interest rate decision lead weekly calendar
The S&P 500 sank for the second week in a row last week as the utility sector led the index by gaining 2.7%, while the information technology sector’s 2.2% pullback caused the index as a whole to slide 0.16% despite a large advance midweek.