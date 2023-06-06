Forex Today: Aussie rallies on unexpected RBA hike, US Dollar edges lower

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 6:

The Australian Dollar outperforms its rivals early Tuesday following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) unexpected decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.1%. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as markets see a growing possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed) leaving its key rate unchanged at the next meeting. Retail Sales from the Euro area and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index from the US will be featured in the economic calendar.

For the second meeting in a row, the RBA went against the market expectation and opted for an increase in its policy rate. In its policy statement, the RBA reiterated that the board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and added that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required. AUD/USD rose sharply during the Asian trading hours and was last seen rising more than 0.5% on the day above 0.6650.

RBA: Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required.

On Monday, the ISM Services PMI report revealed a loss of momentum in the service sector's growth in May. Additionally, the publication showed a contraction in the sector's employment alongside a softening of input inflation. In turn, the US Dollar Index (DXY) came under renewed bearish pressure and erased its gains to close the day flat. In the European morning, DXY stays in negative territory slightly below 104.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield consolidates Monday's losses at around 3.7%.

EUR/USD stage a late rebound on Monday and closed the day above 1.0700. Early Tuesday, the pair moves up and down in a tight range amid a lack of fresh catalysts. While speaking before the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde reiterated that there was no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked.

GBP/USD erased the majority of its daily losses in the American session on Monday. The pair stays flat slightly below 1.2450 in the European session.

Gold price benefited from falling US yields on Monday and registered modest daily gains. Early Tuesday, XAU/USD fluctuate in a narrow channel near $1,960.

USD/JPY broke below 140.00 on Monday and extended its slide toward 139.00 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier in the day that the Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) will continue until they achieve the inflation target.

Bitcoin came under heavy selling pressure and lost more than 5% on Monday. BTC/USD consolidates its losses near $25,800 on Tuesday. Ethereum stays dangerously close to $1,800 in the European morning after having decline 4% on Monday.