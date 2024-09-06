Forex Today: August jobs report from the US to ramp up volatility

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 6:

Following a two-day selloff, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand in the European session on Friday. Eurostat will release revisions to second quarter Employment Change and Gross Domestic product data later in the session. More importantly, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the August jobs report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.61% -0.42% -2.63% 0.07% 0.51% 0.32% -0.96% EUR 0.61% 0.21% -2.04% 0.65% 1.12% 0.92% -0.39% GBP 0.42% -0.21% -2.27% 0.43% 0.89% 0.73% -0.62% JPY 2.63% 2.04% 2.27% 2.72% 3.25% 3.16% 1.63% CAD -0.07% -0.65% -0.43% -2.72% 0.48% 0.25% -1.04% AUD -0.51% -1.12% -0.89% -3.25% -0.48% -0.21% -1.49% NZD -0.32% -0.92% -0.73% -3.16% -0.25% 0.21% -1.29% CHF 0.96% 0.39% 0.62% -1.63% 1.04% 1.49% 1.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The USD Index extended its slide and closed in negative territory for the second consecutive day on Thursday, pressured by the disappointing ADP Employment Change data. In August, payrolls in the private sector rose by 99,000, missing the market expectation of 145,000 by a wide margin. Early Friday, the USD Index trades marginally lower on the day below 101.00. In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push lower and loses nearly 1% on the day slightly below 3.7%, while US stock index futures lose between 0.2% and 0.8%. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise 140,000 following the disappointing 114,000 increase recorded in July.

After rising sharply toward 1.3600 earlier in the week, USD/CAD reversed its direction and erased its gains in the second half of the week. Early Friday, the pair holds steady at around 1.3500. Statistics Canada will publish labor market data for August later in the day.

The data from Germany showed on Friday that Industrial Production contracted by 2.4% on a monthly basis in July. EUR/USD showed no reaction to this figure and was last seen trading above 1.1100.

GBP/USD holds its ground and edges higher toward 1.3200 early Friday after ending the previous two days in positive territory.

USD/JPY registered small losses on Thursday but came under renewed bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours on Friday. At the time of press, the pair was trading at 142.30, losing 0.8% on the day.

Following the bearish action seen in the first half of the week, Gold gathered bullish momentum and reclaimed $2,500. XAU/USD consolidates its gains at around $2,520.