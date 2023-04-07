Forex Today: After NFP, attention turns to US inflation and global growth concerns

Here is what you need to know for next week:
Markets continue to move fast. A month ago, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was still relatively unknown. Later, came the banking crisis, and now it looks like it's the beginning of worries about global growth after softer economic data. The Federal Reserve (Fed) went from a potential "higher for longer interest rates" to a "hike despite the turmoil", and now there is no clear forward guidance. The bond market shifted expectations from "higher for longer" to rate cuts by the third quarter, amid global growth concerns. After recent data, including the March US Jobs report, the Federal Reserve (Fed) and many central banks look set for the last round of interest rate hikes, before taking a pause.
Next week's inflation numbers could provide some clarity regarding the potential trajectory of monetary policy. On Wednesday, the March Consumer Price Index is due (also the FOMC minutes) and on Thursday, the Producer Price Index. Retail Sales and Consumer Confidence on Friday will offer a perspective on the state of the consumer.
Analysts will continue to track the Fed facility usage and banking deposit outflows. Concerns regarding the banking industry continue to fade, but it is too soon to declare victory. A new earnings season begins next week. On Tuesday, China will report March inflation and, on Thursday, trade data.
The beginning of the week looks set to be quiet, considering that it will be a holiday in many countries. Market activity will return to normal on Tuesday. Traders will digest the US March jobs report. The numbers came in line with expectations. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 236,000, the smallest gain in two years, but at the same time shows a healthy labor market.
Despite rising on Friday after the NFP, the US Dollar Index posted the fourth weekly decline in a row, around 102.00. It hit fresh monthly lows but then recovered some ground as US yields stabilize. EUR/USD continued to move higher and posted the highest weekly close in a year, supported by hawkish expectations from the European Central Bank (ECB). The Euro is looking at the 1.1000 mark.
The Pound was among the top performers of the week. GBP/USD rose for the fourth week in a row, posting the highest close since June 22; however, it failed to hold above 1.2500. The Japanese Yen also outperformed as the bond market points to a recession. USD/JPY closed around 132.00, holding in a familiar range. A new era begins at the Bank of Japan as Kazuo Ueda replaces Hurohiko as governor.
The Loonie was the best in the commodity currencies space, supported by the rally in crude oil prices and by stronger-than-expected data from Canada. USD/CAD bottomed near 1.3400 and then rebounded to 1.3500, trimming gains. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will announce its monetary policy decision. It is expected to hold the key interest rate at 4.50%.
AUD/USD posted another weekly close around 0.6650 as it continues to face difficulties above 0.6700. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the interest rate unchanged at 3.60% and Governor Lowe said it does not imply it's the end of the tightening cycle. Next week, Australia will release the March employment report. An increase in 41,600 jobs is expected and the Unemployment rate to stay at 3.5%.
Despite the hawkish surprise from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) by raising rates by 50 basis points, NZD/USD ended the week marginally lower, at 0.6240, after a reversal from 0.6380.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD has managed to return above 1.0900 after having dropped below that level with the initial reaction to the US jobs report, which showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 236,000 in March. Thin trading conditions on Good Friday doesn't allow the pair to gain directional momentum.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2400 following NFP-inspired decline
GBP/USD recovered modestly after falling below 1.2400 with the knee-jerk reaction to the mixed March jobs report from the US. US stock markets will remain closed on Good Friday and US bond markets will end the day early, possibly causing the market action to remain subdued.
Gold eyes increased volatility at the opening next week
Gold price settled above $2,000 but it could face increased volatility at the beginning of next week with investors assessing the March jobs report from the US. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% with a 236K increase in Nonfarm Payrolls but wage inflation continued to soften in the US.
MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade
MATIC network and MINA protocol are two projects that recently rolled out upgrades and a roadmap to boost scaling and decentralization through the zero-knowledge (zk) hype.
NFP Quick Analysis: Goldilocks data set to weaken the US Dollar, send stocks rising Premium
An Easter Bunny came out of the hat – the Nonfarm Payrolls is almost magical for stocks, providing all the ingredients for bulls to run once markets open. The mix of moderating job gains and slowing wage growth is a boon for companies who face a lower risk of recession and need to pay less to their workers.