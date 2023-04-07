US: Hiring is slowing, but not collapsing – Wells Fargo

“With the effects of policy tightening to date beginning to more clearly seep through to the jobs market, it may prove to be the final hike this cycle as the FOMC becomes more convinced the economy is softening sufficiently to keep inflation firmly on a downward path.”

“We continue to expect the FOMC will raise the fed funds rate by an additional 25 bps points on May 3 as the trend in inflation has not yet turned convincingly lower.”

“The employment report can be added to the growing list of indicators that suggest the labor market is softening directionally. While the level of many labor market gauges remain impressive, the weaker direction suggests the FOMC has the end of the tightening cycle within sight.”

Data released on Friday showed the US economy added 236,000 jobs in March, the smallest gain in over two years. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out this is the type of employment report they believe the Federal Reserve wants to see: job growth slowing in an orderly fashion, labor supply expanding and wage growth that is edging closer to rates that are consistent with the central bank's 2% inflation target. They expected another rate hike by 25 bps in May, probably the last one.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.