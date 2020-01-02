Forex Today: 2020 kicks off with the dollar recovering amid Chinese RRR cut, trade optimism

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 2, 2020:
China announced a 50 basis point cut to its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) on New Year's Day, unleashing over $100 billion in liquidity. Markets are cheering the move, which authorities had hinted to. The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index ticked down to 51.5, still reflecting growth.
The US Dollar is recovering some of the ground it lost in the dying days of 2019, with EUR/USD slipping toward 1.12, GBP/USD pressured toward 1.32, and AUD/USD dipping under 0.70. The move seems to be related to profit-taking.
Trade: Ahead of the holiday, President Donald Trump announced that the US and China will sign Phase One of the trade deal on January 15. Further talks will begin afterward.
Final manufacturing PMIs are due out today in Europe and in the UK. The industrial sector has been struggling.
Oil prices are off the highs despite higher tensions between the US and Iran. Protesters stormed the American embassy in Baghdad after a US strike on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.
Cryptocurrencies kicked off 2020 on the back foot, with Ripple coming under pressure as around one billion tokens are released to the market.
More
- EUR/USD in 2020: Lean times soon to turn into flush times for euro dollar
- GBP/USD in 2020: Pound may continue to fall on hard Brexit deadline
- USD/JPY in 2020: A journey from trade fears to high-stakes election
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Technical set up favors a pullback
While the macro factors are EUR supportive, technical charts are signaling scope for a pullback. Notably, the long upper wick attached to Tuesday's candle is a tell-tale sign of buyer exhaustion. So, a pullback to sub-1.12 levels cannot be ruled out.
GBP/USD reverses sharply from two-week high ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD declines for the first time since December 23. Sparse trading, fears of hard Brexit and EU’s likely readiness to disappoint UK PM seem weighing on the pair. Focus on UK Final Manufacturing PMI, trade/Brexit headlines.
FX: Most Important Themes of 2020
US and China trade relations will remain front and center. In early January, we expect the Phase 1 trade deal to be signed but the broader trade war may last past 2020. The key question is whether it will worsen or stabilize ahead of the November election.
Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion
Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500. A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks.
USD/JPY: 200-day SMA questions break of short-term support line
USD/JPY remains under pressure while trading around 108.70 during early Thursday. The pair recently slipped beneath an upward sloping trend line since early-November but failed to conquer 200-day SMA.