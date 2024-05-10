Forecasting the Coming Week: US inflation in the spotlight… and more Fedspeak!

The Greenback saw a decent recovery during this week, against the backdrop of the generalized erratic performance in the FX space, the continuation of the monetary policy divergence, and a cautious Fedspeak.
The US Dollar managed to reverse two weeks of losses and reclaim the area beyond the 105.00 barrier amidst some consolidative mood in US yields. On May 14, Producer Prices are due, seconded by CPI prints, Retail Sales, Business Inventories, and the NAHB Housing Market Index, all due on May 15. On May 16, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is expected, along with the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts, and Industrial Production. Finally, the CB Leading Index is due on May 17.
EUR/USD managed to clinch its fourth consecutive week of gains, although a test or surpass of the 1.0800 barrier seems elusive for the time being. Germany’s final Inflation Rate is due on May 14, along with the ZEW’s Economic Sentiment in Germany and the broader euro area. On May 15, another revision of the EMU’s GDP Growth Rate is expected, followed by the final Inflation Rate in the euro bloc on May 17.
GBP/USD retreated markedly and ended the week in negative territory amidst the bounce in the Greenback, while investors continued to assess the BoE event and positive results from key fundamentals. The UK labour market report is due on May 14, while the BoE will release its Financial Stability Report on May 16.
USD/JPY resumed its uptrend largely on the back of the increasing depreciation of the Japanese yen, despite the spectre of FX intervention continuing to linger. Producer Prices are expected on May 14, followed by preliminary GDP Growth Rate and Foreign Bond Investment figures on May 16. Final Industrial production prints will close the docket on May 17.
A choppy week prompted AUD/USD to close the week slightly on the defensive around the key 0.6600 region. The Australian Wage Price Index is due on May 15, and the labour market report is expected on May 16.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- Fed’s Mester and Jefferson speak on May 13.
- Fed’s Powell and Cook speak on May 14 along with BoE’s Pill.
- Fed’s Bowman speaks on May 15.
- Fed’s Mester, Barr and Bostic speak on May 16, along with RBA’s Hunter and BoE’s Greene.
- Fed’s Waller and BoE’s Mann speak on May 17.
Central Banks: Upcoming Meetings to Shape Monetary Policies
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will hold its meeting on May 16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns negative near 1.0760
The sudden bout of strength in the Greenback sponsored the resurgence of the selling pressure in the risk complex, dragging EUR/USD to the area of daily lows near 1.0760.
GBP/USD comes under pressure and challenges 1.2500
GBP/USD now rapidly loses momentum and gives away initial gains, returning to the 1.2500 region on the back of the strong comeback of the US Dollar.
Gold retreats from highs on stronger Dollar, yields
XAU/USD trims part of its initial advance in response to the jump in the Dollar's buying interest and the re-emergence of the upside pressure in US yields.
XRP tests support at $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to work on blockchain recovery
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Week ahead – US inflation numbers to shake Fed rate cut bets
Fed rate-cut speculators rest hopes on US inflation data. After dovish BoE, pound traders turn to UK job numbers. Will a strong labor market convince the RBA to hike? More Chinese data on tap amid signs of slow Q2 start.