Forecasting the Coming Week: US CPI takes centre stage

A dreadful week for the Greenback ended with the USD Index (DXY) retreating to two-month lows near 102.30 as investors continued to price in a rate cut in June, while the move lower in US yields also accompanied the downside in the Dollar. Closer to home, the ECB left its policy rates unchanged, as expected, while investors also see the central bank starting its easing cycle in June.
The USD Index (DXY) navigated a “sea of red” this week, accelerating its losses to the low-102.00s in the wake of a firmer US NFP on Friday. Next week, the US Inflation Rate is due on March 12 and is expected to remain at the centre of the debate. On March 14, Producer Prices are also due, along with Retail Sales, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and Business Inventories. Closing the week emerges Industrial Production and the advanced Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
EUR/USD gathered extra upside traction and finally left behind the 1.0900 hurdle in quite convincing fashion amidst rising bets for an ECB rate cut in June. On the domestic calendar, the final Inflation Rate in Germany is due on March 12, while Industrial Production in the broader Euroland will be published on March 13.
The continuation of the upward trend lifted GBP/USD to multi-month peaks at levels just shy of 1.2900 the figure. An interesting UK calendar next week will see the release of the labour market report on March 12, seconded by GDP figures, Construction Output, Goods Trade Balance, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker, all due on March 13.
USD/JPY increased its weekly decline to fresh five-week lows near 146.50 on the back of the deep sell-off in the Greenback and investors’ speculations of a potential BoJ lift-off later in the month. Next week kicks in with the final Q4 GDP Growth Rate, while Producer Prices and the BSI Large Manufacturing index are due on March 12. Additionally, the usual weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are due on March 14, and the Tertiary Industry Index is expected at the end of the week.
AUD/USD managed to surpass the key 0.6600 barrier and rise to two-month peaks exclusively on the back of Dollar dynamics. In Australia, Consumer Inflation Expectations are due on March 15.
In China, Inflation Rate and Producer Prices come on March 9 prior to New Yuan Loans on March 12 and the House Price Index on March 15. USD/CNH navigated a side-lined range throughout the week, slipping back below the 7.2000 region on Friday.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- RBA S. Hunter speaks on March 11.
- BoE C. Mann speaks on March 12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD targets 1.1000 on weaker Dollar post-Payrolls
EUR/USD picks up extra upside traction and opens the door to a potential test of the psychologial 1.1000 hurdle on the back of increased selling pressure in the Greenback following February's Non-farm Payrolls (+275K).
GBP/USD advances to 8-month highs around 1.2900
Further weakness in the US Dollar encourages GBP/USD to advance to the boundaries of the 1.2900 barrier for the first time since late July, all in response to the mixed tone from the US NFP for the month of February.
Gold clinches an all-time peaks near $2,180
Prices of the ounce troy of the yellow metal maintains its constructive mood and rises to a new all-time peak around $2,180 per troy ounce on the back of a weaker US Dollar post-Payrolls.
XRP price declines as holders take nearly $370 million in profits ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline
XRP price dipped to $0.62 on Friday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important $0.60 level despite profit-taking activities of the altcoin’s holders. A key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is approaching.
Key events in developed markets next week
Next week sees a flurry of US data releases, including CPI, retail sales, and industrial production - although we don't expect these to have any major impact on the Fed's decision-making.