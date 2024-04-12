Forecasting the Coming Week: Investors’ attention remains on Fed’s rate cut bets

Expectations of a later-than-expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve lent further legs to the Greenback, lifting the DXY to multi-month tops. There was no news at the ECB meeting, while FX intervention fears kept hovering around the Japanese yen.
The Greenback extended further its rally and advanced to fresh tops on the back of shrinking bets of a rate cut by the Fed in June. Retail Sales will take centre stage along with Business Inventories, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index and the NAHB Housing Market Index on April 15. On April 16, the focus of attention will be on Building Permits, Housing Starts and Industrial Production, while the Fed Beige Book is due on April 17. Usual Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the CB Leading Index and Exiting Home Sales are all expected on April 18.
EUR/USD collapsed to levels last seen in November well south of the 1.0700 support on the back of increasing Dollar's strength. The weekly calendar kicks in with Industrial Production in the euro area on April 15, seconded by the Economic Sentiment tracked by the ZEW survey in Germany and the euro bloc on April 16. On April 17, final Inflation Rate in the euro area is due.
GBP/USD accelerated its losses and retreated to yearly lows in the vicinity of the 1.2400 support amidst rising selling pressure in the risk complex. The UK docket will see the publication of the labour market report on April 16 ahead of the Inflation Rate on April 17 and Retail Sales on April 19.
USD/JPY rose to 34-year highs north of the 153.00 level following the Dollar's buying pressure and higher US yields. On April 15 comes the Machinery Orders followed by the Reuters Tankan Index and Balance of Trade results on April 17. Foreign Bond Investment is due on April 18 and the Inflation Rate and the Tertiary Industry Index are due on April 19.
Extra downward bias saw AUD/USD revisit multi-week lows in the sub-0.6500 region amidst a favourable context for the Greenback. The Westpac Leading Index is due on April 17 followed by the labour market report on April 18.
In China, the Q1 GDP Growth Rate, Industrial Production, Retail Sales and the Unemployment Rate are all due on April 16 along with FDI figures on April 17. USD/CNH extended its corrective upside to monthly highs near 7.2700.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- BoE's Breeden speaks on April 15.
- Fed's Daly and Jefferson speak on April 16 along with BoE's Bailey and BoC's Macklem.
- BoE's Greene, Haskel and Bailey are all due to speak on April 17 along with Fed's Mester.
- Fed's Bowman, Williams, Bostic and SNB's Martin speak on April 18.
- BoE's Breeden and Ramsden will speak on April 19.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD slides to multi-month lows below 1.0650
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since November below 1.0650. Divergent ECB-Fed policy outlooks and the risk-averse market atmosphere keep the US Dollar strongly bid and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2450 on sustained USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses and trades at fresh multi-month lows below 1.2450 even after the January month UK GDP was revised higher to 0.3%. The negative shift seen in risk mood fuels another leg higher in the USD and drags the pair lower.
Gold advances to new historic high above $2,400
Gold gathers bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and trades at a new record high above $2,400. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD continue to push up despite the broad-based US Dollar strength.
Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he will not buy Bitcoin ETFs. Kiyosaki stated his dislike for Wall Street’s financial products and preferred packaging his own.
Five fundamentals for the week ahead: Israel-Iran tensions, US Retail Sales, and more Premium
US Retail Sales data will provide an updated snapshot of the health of the economy. Chinese GDP may confirm the narrative that Beijing's stimulus is working. UK inflation data may push the Bank of England to early rate cuts.