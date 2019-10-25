FOMC: Still no pre-commitment to more easing – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts expect the Federal Reserve will cut rates again by 25bp when it meets next week (announcement Wednesday 19:00 CEST).
Key Quotes
“While economists are evenly divided between those expecting a cut and those expecting the Fed to remain on hold, investors have nearly fully priced in a cut (90% probability, according to Bloomberg).”
“It is more difficult to predict Fed actions than previously, as policymakers disagree on the best way forward. There were three dissents last time (two voting for unchanged, one voting for a bigger cut), which is a lot looking back at Fed actions historically. However, we would have expected the Fed to talk down market expectations more explicitly if it was not easing again. We also believe it makes sense to ease when looking at the data.”
“It is one of the interim meetings so the Fed will not publish updated projections (hence, no new dot plot). Focus will be on the statement and the press conference following. We do not expect major changes to the statement but it was interesting that the FOMC members discussed whether to include some forward guidance on when to expect the Fed to end rate cuts for insurance reasons. We expect the Fed to keep the sentence that it "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion ", i.e. easing bias without pre-commitment.”
“A 25bp rate cut is currently priced in with more than 90% probability. Given that we expect the easing bias to be maintained, but without a pre-commitment to further reductions, the impact on the US treasury market should be limited.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.6 in October, same as recorded in the previous month but was slightly better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 94.5.
GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen struggling near daily lows, around the 1.2825-35 region amid risk of a snap election in the UK.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range
The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so.
Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...
German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession
The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September. The Current Assessment Index will drop to 98.0 from 98.5. The Expectations Index will rise to 91.0 from 90.8.