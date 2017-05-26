FOMC: Intent to raise rates in June is clear in market pricing - SocGen

In view of Kit Juckes, Research Analyst at Societe Generale, the FOMC’s intent to raise rates in June is clear and reflected in market pricing.

Key Quotes

“The commitment to any particular forecast of where rates are heading is less clear and seems secondary to a desire to hit the 2% inflation target. With President Trump’s programme stalled, the dollar is lacking domestic policy drivers and FX markets are more susceptible to policy elsewhere. This is good for the euro, and possibly for oil-sensitive currencies, and is carry friendly (yen negative) too.”