Fitch: Rising political risks could take toll on Eurozone growth

The US-based credit ratings agency, Fitch ratings, came out with its latest report on the Eurozone growth outlook against the backdrop of rising political risks.

Key Quotes:

“Renewed financial stress in the Eurozone in response to increased investor concerns over political cohesion could have a significant adverse impact on the real economy”

“Rising political risks in the Eurozone have the potential to spark renewed financial stress in the currency block. “

“The surge in support for populist and Eurosceptic political parties across the continent - in the context of several key elections in 2017 - could rekindle some of the concerns about fragmentation that were evident in 2012.”