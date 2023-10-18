Fed's Waller: Too soon to tell if more policy rate action is needed

It's too soon to tell if more policy rate action is needed, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday and added that they can "wait, watch and see before making definitive moves on policy path," per Reuters.
Key quotes
"More action on policy rate would be needed if demand, economic activity keep up recent pace."
"Past few months' data 'overwhelmingly positive' for fed's employment, inflation goals."
"I will be watching how recently risen longer-term rates evolve and impact financial conditions, economic activity."
"I will be patient in waiting for data to document how spending evolves."
"Time will tell if higher rates dampen business spending, or subsidies and onshoring increase it."
"Anticipating unusually tight labor market to continue loosening, but watching closely."
"Will watch next several inflation reports for clearer indication it's on trajectory to 2%."
Market action
The US Dollar preserves its strength following these comments. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was up 0.37% on the day at 106.58.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0550 as mood sours
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 on Wednesday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by the bearish action in Wall Street, and rising bond yields help the USD find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD extends slide, trades below 1.2150
After rising above 1.2200 following the UK inflation data on Wednesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined below 1.2150. As safe-haven flows started to dominate the financial markets, the US Dollar gathered strength and caused the pair to turn south.
Gold pulls away from multi-month highs, clings to gains near $1,940
Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its strongest level since late July above $1,950 on Wednesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising to a multi-year-high above 4.9%, however, XAU/USD erased a portion of its daily gains.
Tether volume more than doubles as top whales accumulate USDT amid ETF mania
Tether experienced a surge in transaction volume, its highest in two months, due to a false spot Bitcoin ETF approval report. The stablecoin's 24-hour volume jumped from $12 billion on Sunday to $47 billion on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions
DJIA is seeing its futures sink lower early Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.