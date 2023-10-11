Fed's Waller: Markets are tightening and will do some of the work for us

Share:

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller noted on Wednesday that inflation data in the last three months has been "very good," per Reuters. "If current trends continue, inflation will basically be back to the target," Waller added.

Key quotes

"Long-term rates are market determined."

"It's astounding how resilient the job market has been given the tight Fed policy."

"The real side of the economy is doing well."

"The Fed can watch and see what happens on rates."

"Financial markets are tightening and that will do some of the work for us."

"Will see how higher long-term rates feed into the Fed policy."

"Hard to see a direct link from the Middle East violence to the Fed policy unless there is a broader conflict."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index stays under modest bearish pressure following these comments and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 105.65.