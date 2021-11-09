Fed's Kashkari: Supply, demand shocks expected to be temporary

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is speaking at an Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce event and has said he believes the forces that are currently keeping people out of the labour market and pushing up prices will prove to be temporary.
He said the pressures will fade as COVID-19 turns from being pandemic to being endemic.
"We are getting mixed signals out of the economy," Kashkari said
"I'm optimistic, in the next three, six, nine months we will get a lot more information," and clarity about the outlook for both inflation and the labour market, he said.
Key comments
The next 3, 6, 9 months will be very important in getting more clarity on the economic outlook.
Right now there's a lot of uncertainty.
Whether it's a demand shock or a supply shock, either way, the story should be temporary.
Should reach equilibrium in the next few quarters.
The future outlook for inflation depends in part on what will happen with the labour supply.
Fed's Kashkari says he is ‘keeping an open mind’ on the monetary policy stance and has said that once the taper ends, the Fed would consider appropriate timing for rate hikes.
Market implications
Forex markets are waiting for the US Consumer Price Index and hence the US dollar is consolidating, rather than reacting to each comment from central bankers on Tuesday.
The US dollar has been moving in a tight range between 93.90 and 94.10 since data earlier the day showed that US Producer Prices had increased solidly in October.
Traders noted that while high inflation could persist for a while amid tight supply chains related to the pandemic, tomorrow's key event in CPI will be more key in this regard.
US dollar hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1600 area as dollar struggles to hold its ground
EUR/USD declined to 1.1570 area in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound toward 1.1600. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.3600 in the early Europen session and turned flat on the day near 1.3570. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index remained steady at 8.6% on a yearly basis in October. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold looking to extend its rally beyond September high
Gold approached September high, hitting $1,830.36 a troy ounce with Wall Street opening, holding on to modest intraday gains. The American dollar started the day with a tepid tone but recovered its poise as the US session developed.
XRP is breaking out, targets $2.5
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple looks primed to resume its uptrend.
How to trade US inflation with EUR/USD, scenarios and levels to watch Premium
October's Inflation levels are critical for the Fed's rate hike timing after the taper decision. The dollar enters the decision in a balanced mode, allowing every tick up or down to matter. EUR/USD is set to move differently according to five scenarios.