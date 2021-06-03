Fed's Kaplan: Spending tailwind for US economy looks strong

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated on Thursday that he would rather see the Fed take its foot a little off the gas pedal sooner rather than later, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"The spending tailwind for the US rconomy looks strong."
"Right now, balance of power is to the worker, who can wait for a better a job because of unemployment benefits."
"Substantial progress means evidence we've weathered the pandemic, which we are seeing."
"Substantial progress also means progress on employment, inflation goals."
"It's critical to start talking about adjusting asset purchases."
"I don't think the housing market needs the support at the level the fed is providing."
"It would be healthy to discuss Fed's MBS purchases in light of housing market."
"It's a mistake to make fiscal policy that relies heavily on the dollar as a reserve currency."
Market reaction
Market participants don't seem to be paying any attention to these comments. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.7% on the day at 90.52.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.2150 after trio of strong US figures
EUR/USD has extended its falls well below 1.2150 after ADP's jobs report smashed estimates with 978K, jobless claims dropped to 385K and the ISM Services PMIs exceeded forecasts with 64 points. Growing speculation about Fed tapering is also supporting the dollar.
GBP/USD crashes under 1.41 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled down below 1.41, falling sharply as the US dollar storms the board following a trio of robust US figures. Concerns about the Delta variant are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows on upbeat US data
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,885-84 region in reaction to upbeat US macro data.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.