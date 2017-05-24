Fed’s Kaplan: Should unwind balance sheet in a way that minimises impact

Fed’s Kaplan: Should unwind balance sheet in a way that minimises impactBy Omkar Godbole
Comments from Fed’s Kaplan crossing the wires via Bloomberg and Reuters – The Fed should unwind the balance sheet in a way that minimises impact.
The Fed minutes released yesterday showed nearly all policy makers agree to reduce balance sheet later this year.
Key quotes
Fed is still below 2% inflation
Progress of inflation is slow and even
Should remove accommodation patiently
Rates hikes could be more gradual than once a quarter
US close to getting full employment
US can’t grow debt to boost GDP any more