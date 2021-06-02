Fed's Harker: Not seeing signs that inflation is running out of control

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that price hikes are expected in the short run because of supply and production issues, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Less worried if prices spike and then come back down."
"My forecast is that wages will level off as more people get back to work."
"Fed knows how to deal with inflation being above where they want it to be."
"I don't see signs that inflation is running out of control."
"In the event that inflation goes out of control, the Fed knows how to respond."
"I have a high hurdle before I would think about taking the Fed funds rate negative."
"I'm comfortable letting this play out for now and don't think it's time to act yet."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was unchanged on the day at 89.93.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back, comfortable above 1.22
EUR/USD recovered ground and trades above the 1.2200 threshold, as demand for the greenback recedes alongside US government bond yields. ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected.
GBP/USD reenters positive ground but holds below 1.42
GBP/USD recovered from a daily low at 1.4111 as US traders rushed into high-yielding assets. Pound supported by reopening hopes later this month, despite fears of new variants persist.
XAU/USD battles support, eyes $1,1913
It seems impossible to keep XAU/USD down for too long – the precious metal has staged a comeback and trades above the $1,900 at the time of writing.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.