Fed's Goolsbee: My projections were for a little more shallow rate-path in 2025

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said that they are still on a path to get to 2% inflation, adding that it was 'nice' to get an inflation number that's better than expected.

Key takeaways

"There's more uncertainty, noise."

"My projections were for a little more shallow rate-path in 2025."

"Next 12- to 18- months, rates can go down a fair amount."

"Employment is stable, want to keep it stable, to do so rates need to come down to something like neutral."

"I agree policy rate is meaningful restrictive."

"I agree policy rate is still far from neutral rate."

"We are significantly less restrictive than we were."

"Our job is to think through scenarios, though we don't know what new administration will propose."

"Uncertainty on policy is part of why I feel rate-path next year is a bit more shallow."

"Rates will come down by a judicious amount next year."

"Rate path will be determined by employment, prices."