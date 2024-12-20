Fed's Daly: Risks to the outlook are equally balanced

In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said that she thinks the policy is in a good place.

"We don't know what incoming administration will do so for me it's about the data."

"Risks to the outlook are equally balanced."

"The data on inflation are coming in showing slowed progress relative to what we wanted, it's bumpy."

"I saw this as a close call."

"Ultimately I determined the 100 bp to now was right place, recalibration phase now over."

"Now you wait watchfully before making further cuts."

"I was comfortable with median outlook."

"My projection is it will take many fewer rate cuts next year than we had thought."

"Incoming data shows consumer spending and growth are much stronger, disagreement about neutral rate."

"Level of uncertainty now is normal, not like period around pandemic."

"Firms are saying they can find workers, workers saying they can find jobs, we don't want that to break."

"We might end up with fewer cuts than 2 or more than 2 if labor market weakens notably."